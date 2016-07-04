ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets grind tighter on US Independence Day

SINGAPORE, July 4 (IFR) - Credit continued to tighten on light flows, though investors were reluctant to take positions with the US on holiday today and potentially significant developments in the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Since the UK's momentous Brexit vote, market participants have all but ruled out a US rate increase this year and are expecting easing from the UK and Japan.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index tightened 3bp to 136bp/138bp, while the Japanese and Australian indices were each 1bp better.

Demand from onshore Chinese accounts has helped dollar bonds from mainland issuers hold up. Wuxi Construction and Development's 2019 bonds have tightened 3bp since issue and now yield 237bp over Treasuries.

Xuzhou Economic and Technology Development Zone saw its 2019s gain half a point today to 100.75, up a point in a week.

High yield has been a beneficiary as low rates are expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Samvardhana Motherson's 2021s have gained 1.5 points since last Monday, and were bid at 100.25 to yield 4.8%.

Recent star performer 361 Degrees' 2021s continued to gain, and were seen around 104 bid, having gained 1.75 points since last Monday.