ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit stable in light trading

HONG KONG, July 20 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were stable on Wednesday in light, directionless trading.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was 0.7bp wider at 120bp/121bp.

Regional equities fell slightly with China's Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.3% on mixed signals from economic data.

"The credit market did not move much today but new issues stayed firm," said a Hong Kong-based high-yield trader. "Overall trading volume has gone down a lot compared to early July as traders take summer leave."

An investment-grade trader noted that sentiment about Chinese names was slightly affected following a petition by onshore holders of Dongbei Special Steel's notes calling for a widespread blockade against the debt financing activities of Liaoning province, where the issuer is based.

Kaisa's 2021s rebounded to 88.50/89.50 after the company announced that it planned to complete its offshore debt restructuring as early as this month.

Chongqing Nan'an US$ 2019s and 2021s, launched last week, were bid at 99.48 and 99.91 respectively. (ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com)