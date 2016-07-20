FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit stable in light trading
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit stable in light trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 20 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were stable on Wednesday in light, directionless trading.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was 0.7bp wider at 120bp/121bp.

Regional equities fell slightly with China's Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.3% on mixed signals from economic data.

"The credit market did not move much today but new issues stayed firm," said a Hong Kong-based high-yield trader. "Overall trading volume has gone down a lot compared to early July as traders take summer leave."

An investment-grade trader noted that sentiment about Chinese names was slightly affected following a petition by onshore holders of Dongbei Special Steel's notes calling for a widespread blockade against the debt financing activities of Liaoning province, where the issuer is based.

Kaisa's 2021s rebounded to 88.50/89.50 after the company announced that it planned to complete its offshore debt restructuring as early as this month.

Chongqing Nan'an US$ 2019s and 2021s, launched last week, were bid at 99.48 and 99.91 respectively. (ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.