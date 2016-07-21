ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-New issues shine in risk-on markets

SINGAPORE, July 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets remained buoyant today as freshly issued bonds rallied and equity markets surged in the region.

Japanese stocks rose 0.8% to a six-week high this morning on expectations of large stimulus measures from the government, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.37% and the Hang Seng gained 0.7%.

Credit spreads were 1bp tighter as the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index hovered around 118bp/119bp for the entire day.

Thailand's 5-year CDS narrowed nearly 7bp to 88bp/93bp on growing confidence among foreign investors after strong inflows of foreign funds into its government bonds and stock market. The SET Index has gained 15.84% year to date.

"The overall credit market seems pretty strong, people seem bullish, and new issues are performing very well," said one trader. "It seems that whatever you put into the market will probably perform well."

A beneficiary of the risk-on mode is China Minmetals' newly minted 2021s and 2026s sold yesterday. The bonds opened 8bp tighter in the morning, and, despite another China deal being in the market, tightened another 2bp in the afternoon.

The 2021s, small at US$400m and less liquid, were nominally seen at around 197bp/195bp over US Treasuries against a reoffer spread of 205bp. The 2026s were quoted at 257bp/255bp, versus a reoffer at 265bp.

Bankers said the ongoing 10-year offering from China Railway was expected to attract a similarly strong response as that for China Minmetals, which chalked up a US$3.5bn book for the US$700m 10-year tranche.

ONGC Videsh's bonds of 5.5 and 10 years, sold two days ago, also saw strong bidding interest. The 2022s were quoted at 174bp/172bp, versus reoffer at 175bp, while the 2026s were indicated at 218bp/215bp, against reoffer of 220bp. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)