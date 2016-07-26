FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets wait on FOMC and BOJ
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 26, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets wait on FOMC and BOJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 26 (IFR) - Asian markets were sluggish again today ahead of closely watched central bank meetings in the US and Japan.

The Federal Open Market Committee will meet today and tomorrow, and the Bank of Japan will wrap up its meetings on Friday.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade ex-Japan index was spotted 1bp wider at 119bp/121bp, following yesterday's session when it was mostly unchanged.

MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan ticked up a modest 0.2%, but the Nikkei suffered Asia's largest drop of 1.4%.

Bond traders described the credit market as still tightening overall, but said investors were clearly sitting on the sidelines this week to await clarity from the central bank meetings.

Despite the greater sluggishness, Asia's busy primary markets continued to chug along. Some recent new issues garnered huge investor books and went on to trade above par in the secondary.

One of the most notable came from Glenmark Pharmaceutical, which priced a US$200m 5-year non-call 3 at 4.5% and was almost nine times subscribed. The bonds jumped in the open market from par to 100.35, but settled in the afternoon at 100.15.

Sri Lanka's bonds of 5.5 and 10 years also continued to trade well. Yields on the 2022s tightened 3bp, while those on the 2025s were flat to 1bp tighter.

Both tranches have tightened more than 40bp since launch two weeks ago.

Busan Bank's small US dollar Tier 2 issue from last week saw the spread tighten another 2bp.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.