FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Chinese names weaker as stocks retreat
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Chinese names weaker as stocks retreat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 27 (IFR) - Credit markets in the region were slightly weaker today with PRC names being drags as China stocks put in their worst daily performances in six weeks.

China's Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.9% after having lost over 3% at one point on worries that regulators may restrict wealth management products from buying stocks.

"Most Chinese credits widened today, partly because sentiment turned sour on sliding A-shares. The weakness was also due to technical corrections," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader."

He also noted that investors tended to be cautious before FOMC statement, due out later today. Nevertheless, new issues like China Development Bank Capital outperformed.

CBD Capital's debut US$500m 5-year bonds were bid 5 bp tighter in secondary trading after being priced at Treasuries plus 115bp yesterday.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade ex-Japan index was little changed at 119bp/121bp.

Shenzhen Expressway's 2021s fell to 100.42 and Kaisa's 2019s retreated 50 cents to 86.01 after rising as high as 88.75 yesterday.

ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.