ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits stay rangebound in stable markets

SINGAPORE, July 28 (IFR) - Asian credits were rangebound today as markets looked ahead to tomorrow with expectations that the Bank of Japan could emerge with more economic stimulus measures.

The market tone was stable on a strong rally overnight in US Treasuries at the end of yesterday's FOMC meeting, which left rates unchanged, indicating that the US Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy.

Traders saw some selling mainly in long-dated paper in Asia today with buying seen in short-dated notes.

"The market seems to be moving to lighten on duration," said the trader.

Flows into Asian high-grade bonds were not big enough to dictate direction, while cash spreads were generally unchanged. Trades in cash bonds were rangebound, but new issues were still performing well.

CDB Capital's 2021s tightened to 109bp/108bp over US Treasury yields from a reoffer spread of 115bp.

Kookmin Bank's 2019s were indicated at 91bp/89bp, while China Minsheng's 2019s were at a cash price of 99.50/99.75, almost on par with the reoffer price of 99.719.

Asian credit spreads were flat in the morning, but tightened marginally in the afternoon. The iTraxx Asia IG index pulled in 1bp to 119bp/120bp come mid-afternoon.