a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Road King rides high-yield demand
August 5, 2016 / 9:14 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Road King rides high-yield demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (IFR) - The US$6.5bn order book that Road King Infrastructure's US$450m three-year bonds received left investors scrambling to buy the rare, high-yield Chinese property notes in secondary trade.

The 2019s, which priced at par, was bid at a cash price of 101.75, or 4.37% on a yield. The anticipated issue encouraged investors to buy Road King's peers, despite what some investors have described as tight valuations.

Agile Group Holding's 9.0% 2020s rose almost half a point to 112/35/112.65 on the day Road King began marketing.

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group's tap of its 4.875% 2021s gained half a point to 102.23/102.87, according to Tradeweb. Those notes were trading at 102.375 before the tap announcement.

Asian investment-grade CDS was 2bp tighter on the week. The index was spotted at 117bp/118bp on Friday afternoon, trading near the tightest level in a year.

Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh

