ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Markets stay quiet as Hong Kong shutters down

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were lacklustre after Typhoon Haima hit Hong Kong and businesses including the stock exchange were shut for the entire day.

"A lot of the major players are out of action in Hong Kong," a Singapore-based trader said. "There is no price out there and no liquidity."

Regional equity markets were weak with the Nikkei down 0.3 percent and the Singapore stock index slipping 0.5 percent.

Asian credit spreads were a touch firmer with the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index tightening about 1bp and hovering at around 100bp/102bp.

New bonds from China Great Wall Asset Management were not actively traded, given the absence of Hong Kong investors. Quotations were indicated at around 145bp/143bp for both the 2021s and 2019s, still around reoffer spreads. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Dharsan Singh)