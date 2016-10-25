FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Bonds lack direction ahead of Fed meetings
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 10 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Bonds lack direction ahead of Fed meetings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (IFR) - Asian credits were bid marginally tighter today, as traders claimed that worries over interest rates were contributing to a general lack of direction.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was just under 1bp tighter at 113.50/114.50.

"Things aren't bad, but you have a few risk factors coming up," said a Hong Kong-based IG bonds trader. "There are always worries about interest rates going up, plus you have the US election two weeks away."

The next US Federal Reserve meetings will take place on November 1-2 and the presidential election follows a week later.

It was, however, an excellent session for new credits, particularly for Lippo Karawaci's 10-year non-call 5 bonds, which saw yields tighten an impressive 23bp according to Tradeweb.

In the IG arena, MTR Corp's new US dollar 10-year Green bonds were trading 4bp tighter.

Some bank capital bonds also had a decent session. State Bank of India's US dollar Additional Tier 1 notes were trading up almost a fifth of a point at 99.925. The price is the closest to par the bonds have come since launch in mid-September.

Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.