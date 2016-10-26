ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Lack of direction in softer markets

SEOUL, Oct 26 (IFR) - Asian credits were on the softer side today as investors continued to digest hefty volumes from the G3 primary bond markets.

The region's investment-grade CDS was unchanged to 1bp tighter. A Singapore-based trader said he saw a bit of selling on the front end of maturities amid growing supply.

"US earnings have been mixed, so in addition to a bit of supply, we still see some nervousness," he said. "The macro risk picture is still a bit weak."

US crude also reached its lowest since October 10, further dampening risk sentiment. With the exception of Japan's Nikkei 225, Asian stocks were mostly trading lower.

There were some decent gains in the likes of CK Hutchison's 2024s, which rose as much as a point today to a 99.714 bid, according to Tradeweb, while JD.com's 3.125% 2021s were quoted 3bp tighter to 185/180bp.

Primary markets

The Bank of East Asia has named banks for a possible offering of US dollar Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds.

HSBC and JP Morgan are joint lead managers and bookrunners. OCBC, SMBC Nikko are joint lead managers. Nomura International is a co-manager.

The issuer, rated A3/A (Moody's/S&P), held investor calls today.

China's Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co has compiled orders of over US$4.5bn for US$1.5bn of dual-tranche bonds at tenors of 3 and 5 years.

The US$500m 3-year bonds priced at Treasuries plus 127.5bp after being marketed earlier at around 150bp. The US$1bn 5-year piece priced at Treasuries plus 142.5bp, also 22.5bp tighter than earlier guidance.

Eurofima is marketing a minimum A$20m tap of its 2.60% January 2027 Kangaroo bonds at ACGB+72.5bp.

Daiwa and TD Securities are lead managers on the reopening.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)