ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit bounces back after FBI clears Clinton

SEOUL, Nov 8 (IFR) - Optimism that drove an overnight rally on Wall Street fuelled a positive backdrop for Asian credit as global financial markets breathed a sigh of relief that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's chances of winning were improving.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday it stood by its July finding that Clinton was not guilty of criminal wrongdoing in her use of a private email server.

Asian investment-grade CDS was 3bp tighter at 115bp/116bp, and most regional stock indices were higher on the day.

Tradeweb quoted IG credits like KNOC's 2.0% 2021s about 8bp tighter on a bid to T+88bp, while and KEB Hana's 1.75% 2019s were bid 7bp tighter at T+91bp.

The bonds of Chinese state-owned property developer Beijing Capital Development Holding (Group), which priced a US$500m 5-year note at T+225bp late last month, were bid 12bp tighter than reoffer.

The bonds of Asian sovereigns, such as the Philippines' 3.7% 2041s, also jumped about three-quarters of a point to 105. Indonesia's 4.75% 2026s were little changed to slightly higher at 109.67/109.87.