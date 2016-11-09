ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Caution trumps risk after US election shock

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (IFR) - US Treasury yields fell at shorter tenors as investors scrambled for safe havens, following Donald Trump's US election victory, but widened 8bp at 30 years, pointing to increased inflation expectations in the long term.

The Federal Reserve's next rate increase, previously seen as a sure thing for next month, could come later than expected.

Schroders warned that Trump's victory is likely to lead to stagflation, as reduced taxes and probable increases in trade tariffs with China and Mexico lead to weaker growth and higher inflation.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index widened 2bp to 117bp/119bp, and Chinese investment-grade names were seen about 10bp wider.

High-yield sovereigns suffered today: Sri Lanka's July 2021 bonds dropped three-quarters of a point to 103.7, yielding 5.4%. Mongolia's 2018s fell the same amount, to 95.4, yielding 8.5%.

At the longer end, Indonesia's 2025s dropped three-quarters of a point and its 2045s fell two points.

Asian US dollar deals planned for this week or next are now expected to be put on hold, with high yield expected to take some time to recover, unless such deals are placed predominantly with Chinese investors.