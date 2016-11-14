ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: High yield sells off as Treasuries spike

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (IFR) - Investors are still trying to decide whether a Trump presidency is good or bad for bonds, based on very few concrete details of policy, but Asian credit turned decidedly bearish today. Investors sought safe havens and high yield sold off dramatically.

"Markets are all over the shop," said a credit trader. US Treasuries spiked 11bp-12bp from 5 to 10 years, and the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index widened 6.5bp to 135bp/137bp.

High-grade Chinese financials strengthened in relative terms. Bank of China's 2019s tightened 3bp to Treasuries plus 86bp and CCB's 2021s came in 4bp to 112bp over Treasuries.

High-yield sovereigns, however, were under fire. Indonesia's 2025s dropped nearly 2 points to 98, yielding 4.4%. Mongolia's 2022s dropped 4 points and now yield 9%. Sri Lanka's 2020s dropped 1.5 points to 102.5 bid, yielding 5.5%.

Two Indonesian deals that had been extremely popular with investors a few months ago are now deep underwater.

Lippo Karawaci's 2026 bonds callable in 2021 dropped 3.5 points to a cash price of 91.75, while Cikarang Listrindo's 2026s dropped 6 points to 94, yielding 5.8%.

Country Garden's 2020s dropped three-quarters of a point to 106, yielding 5.4%, while Delhi Airport's 2016s fell 1.5 points to 101.