9 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits bounce as US Treasury yields retreat
November 15, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 9 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits bounce as US Treasury yields retreat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (IFR) - Asian high-yield credits recovered today after yesterday's sell-off as US Treasury yields retreated this morning, providing a calmer backdrop for new issues.

High-yield bonds from Chinese, Indian and Indonesian credits were around 1-2 points higher today, while Chinese property and industrial paper saw prices rising half a point. Country Garden 2020s were seen at 106.375, up from 106.00 yesterday.

Among sovereigns, Indonesia's 2025s were quoted at 99.50 while Mongolia 2022s were at 83.00/84.00.

Asian credit spreads were 5bp tighter from yesterday with the iTraxx Asia IG index at 128bp/130bp. Liquid sovereign 5-year CDS also pulled in.

Indonesia was seen at 187bp/194bp, about 3bp tighter from yesterday but still a long way from 152bp a week ago. Malaysia was quoted 159bp/165bp, flat from yesterday's levels but about 12bp wider on the week.

Bonds from Malaysian names did not escape unscathed, widening some 15bp-30bp in the past week.

Exim Malaysia's 2021s were seen at 124bp/114bp today compared with 114bp/109bp a week ago, while Tenaga's 2026s were at 170bp/160bp versus 147bp/143bp.

Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
