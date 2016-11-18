ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Weakness takes hold of perps and high-yield issues

SEOUL, Nov 18 (IFR) - Asian credit failed to break free from the volatility rocking global markets since Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

Li & Fung's fixed-for-life securities struggled as investors feared that the company could be hit if Trump keeps his promise to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US from China.

The US$650m PNC5s were trading at a cash price of 87.375, having priced at par at the end of last month.

High expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December is another reason why L&F's bonds were clobbered.

Tradeweb quoted Cinda Asset Management's US$1bn PNC5s at 5.20%, the highest yield since pricing late September.

Chinese high-yield developers also found little incentive to trade higher as buyers fretted about more tightening measures from the government.

Country Garden's US$650m 4.75% 2023s were still trading three points lower from the 98.539 reoffer price, although it got a bit of a bump by a third of a point today, according to Tradeweb.

The company shocked markets on Wednesday, when it postponed a US dollar 10put5 it was marketing.

Single B high-yield property names like Fantasia's 2021s ended the week off about half a point, but there were some that outperformed peers, such as similarly-rated Central China Real Estate's 2021s and Xinyuan Real Estate's 2019s.

Both those issues gained close to a point this week as investors chased bonds that priced with higher premiums in primary and had shorter maturities.

Asian investment-grade CDS found some respite by the end of the week, tightening about 10bp to 125bp on a bid from the 52-week high reached on Monday, but elevated premiums in primary deals showed that credit investors were still cautious.