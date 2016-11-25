FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: China IG slumps in secondary
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 9 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: China IG slumps in secondary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 25 (IFR) - The lacklustre performance of recent Chinese investment-grade bonds continued today, in a further sign that the domestic onshore bid is not enough to counter the impact of volatile credit markets.

Bonds that provided diversification from China performed better.

Asian investment-grade CDS was 1bp wider at 128bp/130bp, according to Thomson Reuters data. Malaysia's government CDS was the worst performer on that index, with spreads rising 4bp.

Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group's US$300m 5-year notes were bid a point lower from reoffer at 97.2, while Guangxi Communications' US$300m 3-year bonds were bid half a point lower since pricing at 99.8060, according to Tradeweb.

Dah Sing Bank's US$250m Tier 2 issue dropped by a third of a point this morning, but began regaining ground and was spotted above par this afternoon.

Macau casino operator Studio City's US$1.2bn three and five-year notes maintained trade at the 101 level since pricing.

Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.