9 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Muted trading ahead of Fed
December 5, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 9 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Muted trading ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were mostly spared from the impact of risk-off sentiment gripping global markets after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign due to a stinging defeat of his bid for constitutional reform.

The region's investment-grade index was 1bp tighter at 123bp/125bp, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Trading was also slow as financial markets awaited results from the US Federal Reserve's December 13-14 meeting, where investors largely expect a hike in interest rates.

Trading was spotty, with Indonesia's new 2027s and 2047s down about a third of a point lower, but unchanged on a spread basis.

One trader said he saw some accounts scooping up Chinese bank AT1s, such as CCB's perpetual non-call fives.

Shinhan Bank's US$500m 10 non-call fives and Dah Sing Bank's T2s were unchanged to slightly lower on a price basis, Tradeweb data showed.

Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh

