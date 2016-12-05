ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Muted trading ahead of Fed

SEOUL, Dec 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were mostly spared from the impact of risk-off sentiment gripping global markets after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign due to a stinging defeat of his bid for constitutional reform.

The region's investment-grade index was 1bp tighter at 123bp/125bp, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Trading was also slow as financial markets awaited results from the US Federal Reserve's December 13-14 meeting, where investors largely expect a hike in interest rates.

Trading was spotty, with Indonesia's new 2027s and 2047s down about a third of a point lower, but unchanged on a spread basis.

One trader said he saw some accounts scooping up Chinese bank AT1s, such as CCB's perpetual non-call fives.

Shinhan Bank's US$500m 10 non-call fives and Dah Sing Bank's T2s were unchanged to slightly lower on a price basis, Tradeweb data showed.