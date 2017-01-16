ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Pipeline stays busy ahead of Trump inauguration

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (IFR) - Asian credit markets began the week much as they finished last week, with issuers pushing to get deals done before the U.S. presidential inauguration on January 20.

Investors, however, appeared to lack conviction, with recent prints going in both directions. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was seen mostly unchanged at 115.25/117.25.

South Korea's latest sovereign bonds, launched last Friday at a price of 98.955, were being bid at 98.294.

Standard Chartered's Additional Tier 1 bonds, issued last week, were spotted at 100.19, having fallen to as low as 99.25 on their launch.

Also in the high yield segment, New World China Land's bonds saw yields widen about 1bp.

CDS for Korea and Samsung Electronics were relatively unaffected on the news that prosecutors were seeking an arrest warrant for the company's head Jay Y Lee.

Outside of credit, there were some sharp moves from the pound sterling, which fell another 1.17% to the US dollar in anticipation of a hard Brexit, and from the Shenzen exchange, which was down 3.6%. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh)