ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues hold up despite Treasury sell-off

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (IFR) - New issues were steady today even as other Asian credits widened marginally amid muted activity.

Traders said flows in the secondary markets had reduced as market participants turned their attention to the large volume of fresh issues.

This week has seen over US$10bn of Asian deals printed in the US dollar market.

China Huarong, which sold a perpetual non-call 5 issue and a 3-year piece totalling US$2.6bn, saw its shorter-dated tranche tightening 1bp-2bp in the afternoon from reoffer spread of 200bp over US Treasuries.

The undated notes were a touch tighter as well at a cash price of 99.15 from reoffer of 99.118.

Kexim's newly priced 2020s were indicated at around 72bp, about 2bp wider from reoffer price of 70bp.

The fixed-price 2022s were at 92bp, a tad tighter from reoffer of 92.5bp while the floating rate 2022s were indicated at reoffer spread of 87.5bp over mid-swaps.

"The Kexim notes were priced very tight," said one trader. "They are hovering around reoffer levels but that's really quite good, given the huge overnight sell-off in the US Treasury markets."

In the sovereign segment, the Philippines' newly priced notes had opened well at 100.00/100.10 but slipped in the afternoon to 99.85 after pricing at par.

Credit spreads were broadly unchanged with the iTraxx Asia IG index at 116bp/118bp.