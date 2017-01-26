FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: China Water bonds hold up, but Jain eases
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 7:53 AM / 7 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: China Water bonds hold up, but Jain eases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on a spillover of positive sentiment from gains in regional equity markets.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was seen at 109bp/111bp, about 1bp tighter than yesterday.

Two new high-yield notes priced yesterday put in contrasting performances in the secondary market today. China Water Affairs saw its new 5NC3 notes creep above the reoffer price of 98.92 to over 99.00.

However, Jain International Trading's newly printed 5NC3 notes were however a touch weaker at 98.5/98.75, below a reoffer price of 98.97. Analysts said the pricing at a yield of 7.375% was too tight.

"I would have liked to see a slightly better premium on those notes, but it is a unique issuer," said one high-yield trader.

Among other new issues, Vedanta's 2022s came off slight to around 100.125. The notes had good support as buyers jumped when the bonds were quoted lower.

Moody's downgrade to B2 yesterday of its rating on Reliance Communications prompted a one-point drop in its 2020s, which were seen at 100.00/100.75. The trader said there was little trade in the notes so far today.

Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Dharsan Singh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.