7 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Funds pour into secondary as new issuance pauses
#Financials
February 1, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 7 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Funds pour into secondary as new issuance pauses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (IFR) - There were signs of life in the Asian credit secondary market, even though primary issuance took a break ahead of the US rate decision later today and is unlikely to resume until next week.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index tightened 2bp to 112bp/114bp as investors employed their money in secondary bonds. The respite may be temporary, though, as issuance is expected to come at a hectic pace from next week.

"Investors have decent levels of cash and issuers want to come before rates hike further, so the first half should be very constructive," said a DCM banker.

China Development Bank's dollar 2022s widened 2bp to Treasuries plus 86bp, while its euro 2020s tightened 1bp from yesterday to 95bp over Bunds. The Republic of Korea's recent 2027 dollar bonds tightened 4bp to Treasuries plus 51bp.

Chang Development's 2020s tightened 2bp to 258bp over Treasuries - still 28bp wide of the spread at issue last month.

Adani Ports' 2022s spiked 4bp this morning but settled down to Treasuries plus 214bp. Bharat Petroleum's 2027 yield jumped 5bp earlier, but also returned to the starting point of Treasuries plus 190bp.

Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby

