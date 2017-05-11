FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits stable; new issues active
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 3 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits stable; new issues active

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were stable on Thursday in the absence of major events. New issues were active with three issuers marketing new US dollar notes.

Investment-grade credits in general were flat but oil names traded slightly tighter on the bounce in oil prices, according to a trader.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was largely unchanged at 87.8bp/88.8bp.

CK Hutchison Holdings' new perpetual non-call five notes traded down a bit after its sister company Cheung Kong Property Holdings released initial guidance at around 5% area for an offering of US dollar senior perpetual non-call three notes, according to the trader.

The Hong Kong conglomerate's 4.00% perpetuals were bid at 100.75 in late afternoon, versus 100.865 in early morning.

Woori Bank's new AT1s also traded slightly weak and were bid at 99.90, from as tight as 100.50 yesterday.

In high yield, the sell-off of Noble Group's bonds continued after its profit warning. The commodities trader's 2022s were bid at a cash price of 87.63.

Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.