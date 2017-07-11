SINGAPORE, July 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were steady on
Tuesday with healthy two-way flows amid firm market sentiment.
"This week's markets are much improved from last week's,"
said one syndicate banker. "People are slightly more hesitant
about full-on risks but there is definitely a healthy bidding
tone in the market."
Bonds that priced on Monday had mixed performances. A strong
response to Nonghyup Bank's five-year bonds sold on Monday at
105bp over Treasuries was confirmed in the secondary market. The
2022s tightened to 98bp/99bp in the afternoon.
MCC saw a less enthusiastic response in the secondary
markets for its tap of the 2.95% May 2020s, which priced at
155bp on Monday.
The notes were quoted at 154bp/152bp this morning but
returned to near reoffer levels at 155bp/153bp in the afternoon.
The high-yielding 363-day bond from Oceanwide Holdings was
quoted at around 100.00/100.10, a touch above reoffer at par.
Jingrui, which on Monday announced the redemption of its
2019 notes in full at 106.80, saw its 2020s under water at
96.00/96.70. The 2020s were issued at 99.345 back in April.
Indonesia's bonds were little moved by the country's
marketing of U.S. dollar bonds today in tenors of 10 and 30
years at 4.25% area and 5.125% area, respectively.
The outstanding 4.35% 2027s were heard at around 3.90% while
the 2047s were at 4.75%. The sovereign later added a 7-year euro
tranche indicated at mid-swaps plus 185bp area.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)