TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A key index of Asian shares tumbled more than 2 percent on Tuesday to its lowest levels since June 2012, extending losses in the wake of a sharp drop on Wall Street and after Chinese shares opened lower, ampllifying fears of a global economic slowdown.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)