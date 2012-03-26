FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Foreigners buy India shares in latest week-Nomura
March 26, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 6 years

RPT-TABLE-Foreigners buy India shares in latest week-Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)	
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for
the week ended March 23	
    	
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
               1-week   4-week   13-week      YTD      2011	
Asia ex Japan   1,061    7,115    28,249   27,105   (14,372)	
India             424    3,521     9,048    8,884       230
Indonesia         235      625       868      822     1,274	
Japan              NA    3,181    14,554   14,922    21,712	
Korea             200      567     9,698    9,372    (7,341)	
Philippines      (234)     (86)      434      411     1,327	
Taiwan             27    1,440     5,550    5,192    (9,680)	
Thailand          409    1,048     2,651    2,424      (183)	
    	
    Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative 	
Research	
	
 (Editing by Chris Lewis)

