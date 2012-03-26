RPT-TABLE-Foreigners buy India shares in latest week-Nomura

(Repeats to fix formatting) Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended March 23 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan 1,061 7,115 28,249 27,105 (14,372) India 424 3,521 9,048 8,884 230 Indonesia 235 625 868 822 1,274 Japan NA 3,181 14,554 14,922 21,712 Korea 200 567 9,698 9,372 (7,341) Philippines (234) (86) 434 411 1,327 Taiwan 27 1,440 5,550 5,192 (9,680) Thailand 409 1,048 2,651 2,424 (183) Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Editing by Chris Lewis)