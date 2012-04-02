FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreigners buy Korea shares in latest week -Nomura
#Financials
April 2, 2012 / 4:16 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreigners buy Korea shares in latest week -Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Foreign buying and selling in seven
Asian equities markets for the week ended March 30	
    	
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
               1-week   4-week   13-week     YTD     2011	
Asia ex Japan     942    4,939    28,047  28,047  (14,372)
India             111    1,806     8,994   8,994      230
Indonesia         166      809       988     988    1,274
Japan          (3,273)   2,415    15,127  15,127   21,712
Korea             218      266     9,590   9,590   (7,341)
Philippines        54      (74)      465     465    1,327
Taiwan            192    1,141     5,384   5,384  
(9,680)Thailand          201      991     2,626   2,626    
(183)	
	
    Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative
Research

