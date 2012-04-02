TABLE-Foreigners buy Korea shares in latest week -Nomura

April 2 (Reuters) - Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended March 30 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan 942 4,939 28,047 28,047 (14,372) India 111 1,806 8,994 8,994 230 Indonesia 166 809 988 988 1,274 Japan (3,273) 2,415 15,127 15,127 21,712 Korea 218 266 9,590 9,590 (7,341) Philippines 54 (74) 465 465 1,327 Taiwan 192 1,141 5,384 5,384 (9,680)Thailand 201 991 2,626 2,626 (183) Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research