TABLE-Foreigners buy Japan shares in latest week-Nomura

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended June 8:

FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)

1-week 4-week 12-week YTD 2010 Asia ex Japan (2,069) (7,919) (6,211) 17,034 (14,372) India (324) (396) 842 8,155 230 Indonesia (274) (934) 118 344 1,274 Japan 61 (3,969) (524) 13,941 21,712 Korea (709) (2,827) (3,574) 5,507 (7,341) Philippines (4) (116) 220 801 1,327 Taiwan (619) (3,032) (4,065) 80 (9,680) Thailand (138) (615) 248 2,146 (183)

Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Editing by Paul Tait)