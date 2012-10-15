TABLE-Foreigners buy India shares in latest week-Nomura

Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Oct 12 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan 1,658 10,946 22,280 40,685 (14,372) India 1,341 4,921 7,899 17,563 230 Indonesia 123 1,049 1,491 1,930 1,274 Japan N.A. (666) (3,135) 9,000 21,712 Korea 254 2,614 8,611 13,619 (7,341) Philippines 17 68 190 1,996 1,327 Taiwan 253 2,442 4,409 3,634 (9,680) Thailand (330) (148) (321) 1,943 (183) Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research