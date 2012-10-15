FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreigners buy India shares in latest week-Nomura
October 15, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreigners buy India shares in latest week-Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for
the week ended Oct 12
    
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
               1-week   4-week   13-week     YTD     2011
Asia ex Japan    1,658  10,946    22,280  40,685  (14,372)
India            1,341   4,921     7,899  17,563      230
Indonesia          123   1,049     1,491   1,930    1,274
Japan              N.A.   (666)   (3,135)  9,000   21,712
Korea              254   2,614     8,611  13,619   (7,341)
Philippines         17      68       190   1,996    1,327
Taiwan             253   2,442     4,409   3,634   (9,680)
Thailand          (330)   (148)     (321)  1,943     (183)
    
    Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative 
Research

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
