Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended March 22

FOREIGN INVESTMENT ($MLN)

1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan (2,634) 463 14,601 10,891 52,325 India 419 1,783 11,273 9,381 24,843 Indonesia (110) 637 2,006 1,935 1,785 Japan n/a 16,155 44,859 33,418 35,327 Korea (1,529) (895) (774) (1,825) 15,214 Philippines (131) 158 1,124 998 2,341 Taiwan (1,266) (1,276) 685 321 5,589 Thailand (17) 56 286 81 2,555

Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Tina Kwan)