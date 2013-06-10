FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreigners buy Korea shares in latest week-Nomura
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreigners buy Korea shares in latest week-Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for
the week ended June 7
    
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
               1-week   4-week   13-week      YTD      2012
Asia ex-Japan  (1,033)   3,175     2,611   15,180    52,325
India             326    2,853     6,648   14,847    24,843
Indonesia        (545)    (964)     (408)   1,636     1,785
Japan          (1,258)  11,958    56,594   79,435    35,327
Korea             646    1,440    (4,548)  (4,529)   15,214
Philippines       108      189       748    1,596     2,341
Taiwan         (1,038)     205     1,368    2,793     5,589
Thailand         (530)    (547)   (1,198)  (1,164)    2,555
    
    Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative 
Research

 (Compiled by Tina Kwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.