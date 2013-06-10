TABLE-Foreigners buy Korea shares in latest week-Nomura

Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended June 7 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex-Japan (1,033) 3,175 2,611 15,180 52,325 India 326 2,853 6,648 14,847 24,843 Indonesia (545) (964) (408) 1,636 1,785 Japan (1,258) 11,958 56,594 79,435 35,327 Korea 646 1,440 (4,548) (4,529) 15,214 Philippines 108 189 748 1,596 2,341 Taiwan (1,038) 205 1,368 2,793 5,589 Thailand (530) (547) (1,198) (1,164) 2,555 Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Compiled by Tina Kwan)