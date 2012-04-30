FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreigners buy Taiwan shares in latest week-Nomura
April 30, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreigners buy Taiwan shares in latest week-Nomura

April 30, (Reuters) - Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended April 27.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)

1-week 4-week 12-week YTD 2010 Asia ex Japan (466) (1,911) 17,738 26,137 (14,372) India (227) (357) 6,973 8,638 230 Indonesia (82) 124 620 1,112 1,274 Japan (262) 4,936 13,544 20,063 21,712 Korea (475) (680) 4,304 8,910 (7,341) Philippines 100 143 208 608 1,327 Taiwan 174 (1,216) 2,919 4,168 (9,680)Thailand 43 76 2,715 2,702 (183)

Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Editing by Paul Tait)

