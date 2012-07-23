FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Foreigners buy India shares, dump Taiwan in latest week-Nomura
#Financials
July 23, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-Foreigners buy India shares, dump Taiwan in latest week-Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for
the week ended July 20
    
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
               1-week   4-week   13-week      YTD    2011
Asia ex Japan    (872)  (1,106)   (9,070)  17,533 (14,372)
India             320    1,501     1,119    9,983     230
Indonesia         (25)      96      (779)     414   1,274
Japan              NA      350    (8,190)  12,135  21,712
Korea            (331)  (1,952)   (4,707)   4,678  (7,341)
Philippines       214    1,097     1,511    2,020   1,327
Taiwan         (1,024)  (2,084)   (5,792)  (1,799) (9,680)
Thailand          (27)     235      (421)   2,237    (183)
    
    Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative 
Research

