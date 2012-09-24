FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreigners buy Korea shares in latest week-Nomura
September 24, 2012 / 4:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreigners buy Korea shares in latest week-Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for
the week ended Sept. 21
    
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
               1-week   4-week   13-week      YTD     2011
Asia ex Japan   5,279    6,788    16,379   35,018  (14,372)
India           1,230    2,479     5,390   13,873      230
Indonesia         856      722     1,419    1,737    1,274
Japan               0   (1,088)   (2,119)   9,666   21,712
Korea           1,914    2,297     6,290   12,920   (7,341)
Philippines        43       78     1,048    1,971    1,327
Taiwan          1,130    1,266     2,036    2,321   (9,680)
Thailand          106      (55)      195    2,197     (183)
    
    Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative 
Research

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
