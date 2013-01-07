TABLE-Foreigners buy India shares in latest week-Nomura

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Jan. 4 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan 1,487 9,967 13,395 52,422 (14,372) India 725 4,425 8,621 24,843 230 Indonesia 162 187 74 1,881 1,274 Japan NA 15,264 23,229 32,230 21,712 Korea (15) 2,999 1,848 15,214 (7,341) Taiwan 389 1,372 2,208 5,589 (9,680) Thailand 159 692 282 2,555 (183) Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Compiled by Tina Kwan)