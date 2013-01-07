FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreigners buy India shares in latest week-Nomura
January 7, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreigners buy India shares in latest week-Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian
equities markets for the week ended Jan. 4
    
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
               1-week   4-week   13-week      YTD     2011
Asia ex Japan   1,487    9,967    13,395   52,422  (14,372)
India             725    4,425     8,621   24,843      230
Indonesia         162      187        74    1,881    1,274
Japan              NA   15,264    23,229   32,230   21,712
Korea             (15)   2,999     1,848   15,214   (7,341)
Taiwan            389    1,372     2,208    5,589   (9,680)
Thailand          159      692       282    2,555     (183)
    
    Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative
Research

 (Compiled by Tina Kwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
