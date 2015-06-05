FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Rupiah hits fresh 17-year low, peso and ringgit slip
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 2 years ago

EM ASIA FX-Rupiah hits fresh 17-year low, peso and ringgit slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT.
    * The Indonesian rupiah hit a 17-year low for a second
straight day. It eased to 13,295 versus the dollar at one
point, its lowest level since August 1998 according to Thomson
Reuters data.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
                                                              
  Change on the day at   0158 GMT                             
  Currency    Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen       124.46         124.37       -0.07
  Sing dlr        1.3482         1.3479       -0.02
  Taiwan dlr      30.882         31.062       +0.58
  Korean won     1112.90        1113.90       +0.09
  Baht             33.75          33.72       -0.07           
  Peso             44.94          44.82       -0.27           
 *Rupiah        13285.00       13279.00       -0.05
  Rupee            64.00          64.00       +0.00
  Ringgit         3.7095         3.6965       -0.35
  Yuan            6.2075         6.2010       -0.10
                                                              
  Change so far in 2015                                       
  Currency    Latest bid  End prev year    Pct Move
  Japan yen       124.46         119.66       -3.86
  Sing dlr        1.3482         1.3260       -1.65
  Taiwan dlr      30.882         31.718       +2.71
  Korean won     1112.90        1099.30       -1.22
  Baht             33.75          32.90       -2.50      
  Peso             44.94          44.72       -0.48      
  Rupiah        13285.00       12380.00       -6.81
  Rupee            64.00          63.03       -1.52
  Ringgit         3.7095         3.4965       -5.74
  Yuan            6.2075         6.2040       -0.06
                                                              
 ------------------------------------------------             
 
 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

