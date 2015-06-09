FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Won, baht and ringgit edge higher
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 2 years ago

EM ASIA FX-Won, baht and ringgit edge higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
                                                            
  Change on the day at   0138 GMT                           
  Currency    Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen       124.53         124.50       -0.02
  Sing dlr        1.3535         1.3531       -0.03
  Taiwan dlr      31.066         31.275       +0.67
  Korean won     1118.70        1123.30       +0.41
  Baht             33.71          33.82       +0.33
  Peso             45.00          45.03       +0.06
  Rupiah        13360.00       13374.00       +0.10
  Rupee            64.08          64.08       +0.00
  Ringgit         3.7520         3.7675       +0.41
  Yuan            6.2052         6.2056       +0.01
                                                            
  Change so far in                                          
 2015                                                  
  Currency    Latest bid  End prev year    Pct Move
  Japan yen       124.53         119.66       -3.91
  Sing dlr        1.3535         1.3260       -2.03
  Taiwan dlr      31.066         31.718       +2.10
  Korean won     1118.70        1099.30       -1.73
  Baht             33.71          32.90       -2.40    
  Peso             45.00          44.72       -0.62    
  Rupiah        13360.00       12380.00       -7.34
  Rupee            64.08          63.03       -1.64
  Ringgit         3.7520         3.4965       -6.81
  Yuan            6.2052         6.2040       -0.02
                                                            
 ------------------------------------------------           
 
 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
