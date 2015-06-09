EM ASIA FX-Rupiah touches 17-year low; won and baht edge higher

* Rupiah touches 17-year low, but later turns higher * Jakarta shares slide more than 3 percent * Broad retreat in dollar supports Asian currencies (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah touched a 17-year low versus the dollar on Tuesday as Indonesian shares tumbled on concerns about the slowing economy, although a broad pull-back in the dollar helped lend support to Asian currencies. The rupiah hit a low of 13,384 versus the dollar, its weakest level since August 1998, during the throes of the Asian financial crisis, according to Thomson Reuters data. The drop in the rupiah came on a day when Indonesian shares tumbled more than 3 percent at one point on concerns about the slowing economy. Indonesian bonds also fell, with the 10-year Indonesian bond yield rising 10 basis points to 8.619 percent. The rupiah set a 17-year low for the fourth straight trading session. It later pared its losses and last traded at 13,315, up around 0.4 percent on the day, helped by heavy selling of the dollar by foreign players. The dollar has risen against the rupiah recently even as the central bank supplied dollar liquidity to the market, said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "Obviously they've been providing USD liquidity in the market, they are the only ones actually providing dollar liquidity, to slow the rise in the dollar/IDR," Ji said. "It's just the fact that there is a lot of demand for U.S. dollar liquidity in the market," he added. The rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit are the worst performing emerging Asian currencies so far this year. They have both lost about 7 percent year-to-date against the dollar. Indonesia's central bank said on Tuesday there is a risk of a global currency war as the dollar gains strength but the rupiah will not be involved. The statement echoes BI Governor Agus Martowardojo, who on Monday night said he sees a global currency war in the next three years as the U.S. gradually increases interest rates and other economies manage their competitive positions. BI will stand by to guard the rupiah so that its volatility remains "within acceptable range", Martowardojo said, adding that in the past the central bank has tried to keep the fluctuation of the rupiah exchange rate to 10 percent a year. He also said on Monday that the rupiah is usually at its weakest at the end of June due to rising domestic dollar demand as firms pay their foreign-currency liabilities. SOUTH KOREAN WON The won ended local trade up 0.4 percent at 1,118.9 per dollar. Dollar demand from local importers helped limit gains in the won. THAI BAHT The baht edged higher and was last traded near 33.72, up about 0.3 percent on the day. A focal point for the baht this week is an interest rate decision by Thailand's central bank at a meeting on Wednesday. The Bank of Thailand is expected to leave its policy interest rate steady, a Reuters poll showed, after two surprise cuts in a row to try to lift the sputtering economy. The recent rate cuts came amid calls by exporters for a weaker baht to boost competitiveness of Thai shipments, which account for more than 60 percent of the economy. Exports contracted in January-April, as they did in 2013 and 2014. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0614 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.24 124.50 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.3524 1.3531 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.117 31.275 +0.51 Korean won 1117.92 1123.30 +0.48 Baht 33.72 33.82 +0.30 Peso 45.04 45.03 -0.03 Rupiah 13315.00 13374.00 +0.44 Rupee 63.94 64.08 +0.23 Ringgit 3.7605 3.7675 +0.19 Yuan 6.2049 6.2056 +0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.24 119.66 -3.69 Sing dlr 1.3524 1.3260 -1.95 Taiwan dlr 31.117 31.718 +1.93 Korean won 1117.92 1099.30 -1.67 Baht 33.72 32.90 -2.43 Peso 45.04 44.72 -0.71 Rupiah 13315.00 12380.00 -7.02 Rupee 63.94 63.03 -1.42 Ringgit 3.7605 3.4965 -7.02 Yuan 6.2049 6.2040 -0.01 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan, Yeawon Choi in Seoul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Jacqueline Wong)