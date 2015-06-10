FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Rupiah and won ease; ringgit steady
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

EM ASIA FX-Rupiah and won ease; ringgit steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR 
  Change on the day at   0143 GMT                         
  Currency    Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen       124.35         124.35       -0.00
  Sing dlr        1.3522         1.3515       -0.05
  Taiwan dlr      31.098         31.302       +0.66
  Korean won     1120.30        1118.90       -0.12
  Baht             33.70          33.72       +0.06
  Peso             45.04          44.99       -0.10       
  Rupiah        13325.00       13300.00       -0.19
  Rupee            63.92          63.92       -0.00
  Ringgit         3.7520         3.7530       +0.03
  Yuan            6.2065         6.2057       -0.01
                                                          
  Change so far in 2015                                   
  Currency    Latest bid  End prev year    Pct Move
  Japan yen       124.35         119.66       -3.77
  Sing dlr        1.3522         1.3260       -1.94
  Taiwan dlr      31.098         31.718       +1.99
  Korean won     1120.30        1099.30       -1.87
  Baht             33.70          32.90       -2.37      
  Peso             45.04          44.72       -0.70      
  Rupiah        13325.00       12380.00       -7.09
  Rupee            63.92          63.03       -1.40
  Ringgit         3.7520         3.4965       -6.81
  Yuan            6.2065         6.2040       -0.04
                                                          
 ------------------------------------------------         
   

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

