Asia Fuel Oil-Sentiment continues to improve cautiously
#Energy
March 19, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 6 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Sentiment continues to improve cautiously

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Asia fuel oil was steady on Monday, as sentiment continues
to improve in the new April pricing month, and further down the product's 12-month forward
curve, as market participants continue to buy into what they perceive as value in the market,
traders said.	
    More than 250,000 tonnes of the second-month May/June timespread were traded at a higher
price range of $4.00-$4.50 a tonne, up from $1.38 just two sessions ago, while stronger cash
bids were seen for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst cargoes.	
    Traders said sentiment has improved since the prompt timespread plunged into discount last
week, on the back of a rapid fall that saw the market lose more than 80 percent of its value in
less than two months.	
    "It would seem that some confidence is returning to the market and that players are
cautiously buying the timespreads back up," a Singapore-based Asian trader said.	
    "The prompt physical market is still in quite a bad shape, especially when compared to the
strong double-digit premiums of two months ago, but most players believe that the recovery is a
matter of time."	
    The market had been wrecked by severe demand destruction that resulted from soaring
fixed-price levels. 	
    March's total supply volumes, from the West, the Middle East and the region, are at
record-high levels above 7.5 million tonnes for a second consecutive month, particularly Western
arbitrage parcels at 5.8-5.9 million tonnes.	
    Middle East supplies were boosted by the first supertanker from Iran since December, lifting
March-arrival volumes to 550,000-600,000 tonnes, steady to 2011's month-average levels despite
tightening Western sanctions. 	
    However, April volumes are expected to be significantly lower, at less than 3 million
tonnes, amid slow tanker-fixing activity in the past month. 	
    The expectation was also reflected by the stronger bids, at premiums of $2.00 a tonne to
Singapore spot quotes for 180-cst and $1.50 for 380-cst, by Vitol, Shell and Brightoil, in the
cash market. 	
    Traders, however, warned that sentiment is still cautious, and any development that can
impact fixed-price levels in the broader market would have negative consequences. 	
	
 TENDERS/SPOT    BUY/SELL  GRADE   VOL        LAYCAN                Close          Valid
                                   ('000T)                                         
 ISSUER                                                                                     
 Kuwait/KPC      SELL      coker   20-22KT    April 1-2 (Kuwait)    March 12       March 12
                           gasoil                                                  
                                   20-22KT    April 20-21                                   
                                   20-22KT    May 7-8                                       
 India/Essar     SELL         380  60KT       April 3-5 (Vadinar)   March 19       March 20
 India/MRPL      SELL      VGO     40KT       May 5-7 (New          March 22       March 23
                                              Mangalore)                           
                                                                                            
 CASH TRADES                                                                                
 No trades                                                                                  
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                  
 CASH ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE    Change  % Change   Prev Close    RIC
 Cargo - 180cst                   754.75    5.05       0.67        749.70  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                      2.25    0.00       0.00          2.25  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                   741.45    5.55       0.75        735.90  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                      1.50    0.25      20.00          1.25  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst        742.00    3.00       0.41        739.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium          0.55   -2.55     -82.26          3.10                  
                                                                                           
 SWAPS  ($/T)               ASIA CLOSE    Change  % Change   Prev Close    RIC
                            (0830 GMT)                                     
 Brent M1                         125.19    1.77       1.43        123.42              
 180cst M1                        752.13    5.25       0.70        746.88                
 180cst M1/M2                       2.50    0.12       5.04          2.38                
 180cst M2                        749.63    5.13       0.69        744.50                
 Visco M1                          12.50   -0.25      -1.96         12.75                
 Visco M2                          12.13   -0.37      -2.96         12.50                
 380cst M1                        739.63    5.50       0.75        734.13                
 380cst M1/M2                       2.13    0.00       0.00          2.13                
 380cst M2                        737.50    5.50       0.75        732.00                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1               -6.76   -0.93      15.95         -5.83                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2               -5.97   -0.84      16.37         -5.13                
 East-West M1                      38.50    1.00       2.67         37.50             
 East-West M2                      37.75    0.50       1.34         37.25             
 Barges M1                        713.63    4.25       0.60        709.38               
 Barges M1/M2                       1.75   -0.38     -17.84          2.13                
 Barges M2                        711.88    4.63       0.65        707.25               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1            -15.67   -1.06       7.26        -14.61                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2            -15.70   -1.01       6.88        -14.69                
   SWAP TRADES    Price range      Contract     Vols
                 (Curr)           Month        ('000T)
 FO 180          $752.25          Apr          25
 FO 180          $752.50          Apr          40
 FO 180          $752.75          Apr          25
 FO 180          $752.00          Apr          5
 FO 180          $752.75          Apr          10
 FO 180          $753.00          Apr          15
 FO 180          $754.00          Apr          5
 FO 180          $750.00          May          5
 FO 180          $1.75            Mar/Apr      10
 FO 180          $2.25-$2.85      Apr/May      125
 FO 180          $4.00-$4.50      May/June     255
 FO 180          $4.40-$4.75      June/July    50
 FO 180          $4.50            July/Aug     15
 FO 180          $12.75-$13.00    Q2/Q3        30
 FO 180          $12.25-$13.00    Q3/Q4        135
 FO 380          $740.50          Apr          5
 FO 380          $740.25          Apr          5
 FO 380          $739.25          Apr          10
 FO 380          $740.00          Apr          15
 FO 380          $739.50          Apr          25
 FO 380          $2.25            Apr/May      5
 FO 180/380      $12.50           Apr          15
 FO E-W          $38.50           May          5
 NAP             $1,072.00        Apr          25
 NAP E-W         $3.50            Apr          5
 	
 (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Alison Birrane)

