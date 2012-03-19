Asia Fuel Oil-Sentiment continues to improve cautiously

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Asia fuel oil was steady on Monday, as sentiment continues to improve in the new April pricing month, and further down the product's 12-month forward curve, as market participants continue to buy into what they perceive as value in the market, traders said. More than 250,000 tonnes of the second-month May/June timespread were traded at a higher price range of $4.00-$4.50 a tonne, up from $1.38 just two sessions ago, while stronger cash bids were seen for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst cargoes. Traders said sentiment has improved since the prompt timespread plunged into discount last week, on the back of a rapid fall that saw the market lose more than 80 percent of its value in less than two months. "It would seem that some confidence is returning to the market and that players are cautiously buying the timespreads back up," a Singapore-based Asian trader said. "The prompt physical market is still in quite a bad shape, especially when compared to the strong double-digit premiums of two months ago, but most players believe that the recovery is a matter of time." The market had been wrecked by severe demand destruction that resulted from soaring fixed-price levels. March's total supply volumes, from the West, the Middle East and the region, are at record-high levels above 7.5 million tonnes for a second consecutive month, particularly Western arbitrage parcels at 5.8-5.9 million tonnes. Middle East supplies were boosted by the first supertanker from Iran since December, lifting March-arrival volumes to 550,000-600,000 tonnes, steady to 2011's month-average levels despite tightening Western sanctions. However, April volumes are expected to be significantly lower, at less than 3 million tonnes, amid slow tanker-fixing activity in the past month. The expectation was also reflected by the stronger bids, at premiums of $2.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes for 180-cst and $1.50 for 380-cst, by Vitol, Shell and Brightoil, in the cash market. Traders, however, warned that sentiment is still cautious, and any development that can impact fixed-price levels in the broader market would have negative consequences. TENDERS/SPOT BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN Close Valid ('000T) ISSUER Kuwait/KPC SELL coker 20-22KT April 1-2 (Kuwait) March 12 March 12 gasoil 20-22KT April 20-21 20-22KT May 7-8 India/Essar SELL 380 60KT April 3-5 (Vadinar) March 19 March 20 India/MRPL SELL VGO 40KT May 5-7 (New March 22 March 23 Mangalore) CASH TRADES No trades FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 754.75 5.05 0.67 749.70 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 741.45 5.55 0.75 735.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.50 0.25 20.00 1.25 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 742.00 3.00 0.41 739.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 0.55 -2.55 -82.26 3.10 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 125.19 1.77 1.43 123.42 180cst M1 752.13 5.25 0.70 746.88 180cst M1/M2 2.50 0.12 5.04 2.38 180cst M2 749.63 5.13 0.69 744.50 Visco M1 12.50 -0.25 -1.96 12.75 Visco M2 12.13 -0.37 -2.96 12.50 380cst M1 739.63 5.50 0.75 734.13 380cst M1/M2 2.13 0.00 0.00 2.13 380cst M2 737.50 5.50 0.75 732.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.76 -0.93 15.95 -5.83 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.97 -0.84 16.37 -5.13 East-West M1 38.50 1.00 2.67 37.50 East-West M2 37.75 0.50 1.34 37.25 Barges M1 713.63 4.25 0.60 709.38 Barges M1/M2 1.75 -0.38 -17.84 2.13 Barges M2 711.88 4.63 0.65 707.25 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.67 -1.06 7.26 -14.61 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.70 -1.01 6.88 -14.69 SWAP TRADES Price range Contract Vols (Curr) Month ('000T) FO 180 $752.25 Apr 25 FO 180 $752.50 Apr 40 FO 180 $752.75 Apr 25 FO 180 $752.00 Apr 5 FO 180 $752.75 Apr 10 FO 180 $753.00 Apr 15 FO 180 $754.00 Apr 5 FO 180 $750.00 May 5 FO 180 $1.75 Mar/Apr 10 FO 180 $2.25-$2.85 Apr/May 125 FO 180 $4.00-$4.50 May/June 255 FO 180 $4.40-$4.75 June/July 50 FO 180 $4.50 July/Aug 15 FO 180 $12.75-$13.00 Q2/Q3 30 FO 180 $12.25-$13.00 Q3/Q4 135 FO 380 $740.50 Apr 5 FO 380 $740.25 Apr 5 FO 380 $739.25 Apr 10 FO 380 $740.00 Apr 15 FO 380 $739.50 Apr 25 FO 380 $2.25 Apr/May 5 FO 180/380 $12.50 Apr 15 FO E-W $38.50 May 5 NAP $1,072.00 Apr 25 NAP E-W $3.50 Apr 5 (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Alison Birrane)