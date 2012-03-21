FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums strengthen on lower supply
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 21, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums strengthen on lower supply

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil spot premiums strengthened on Wednesday,
with supplies for April set to be lower as imports from the West decline. 	
    Cash premiums for the 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades both widened 45 cents to $3.00
and $1.30 a tonne above benchmark Singapore spot prices, according to Reuters data.	
    The front-month April/May timespread also rose 25 cents to close at $2.50 a tonne, with more
than 100,000 tonnes traded. 	
    April-arrival Western arbitrage cargo volumes hovered under 2.5 million tonnes, the lowest
in more than three years, as tanker-fixing activity eased in the weak market.   	
    Fuel oil exports from Saudi Arabia may ease slightly as well, as upcoming summer power
generation demand may help offset surpluses stemming from refinery maintenance. 	
    Traders have no seen any recent offerings by Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state oil firm,
with the oil giant last seen offering to sell 100,000 tonnes of April 1-2 lifting from Ras
Tanura two weeks back.	
    However, demand continued to be dampened by the high price environment, with India's Essar
Oil fetching a weaker price for its 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst cargo. 	
    The April 3-5 lifting lot, from Vadinar, was sold to PetroChina at a discount steeper than
the previous discount of $15.00-$16.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB),
basis, industry sources said. 	
    In the Middle East, a World Bank loan of $1 billion to Pakistan to boost electricity supply
is likely to reduce the country's reliance on imported fuel oil. 	
    The bank said $840 million of the loan will help boost capacity at the Tarbela hydro power
project, northwest of Islamabad, by 1,410 megawatts, and shift capacity away from expensive
imported fuel oil to low-cost hydropower.     	
 FUEL OIL                                                                            
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                        
 ISSUER            AWARDEE        GRADE    VOL         LAYCAN          PRICE
                                           ('000T)                     
 India/Essar       PetroChina     380cst   60          April 3-5       Unspecified
                                                       (Vadinar)       
                                                                       
 CASH TRADES                                                                         
 Grade             Seller         Buyer    Vol         Laycan          Price
                                                                       (Transaction)
 180cst            Gunvor         BP       20KT        April 10-14     $751.00
 180cst            PetroChina     BP       20KT        April 10-14     MOPS +$3.00
 380cst            Koch           Brighto  25KT        April 5-9       $737.50
                                  l                                    
 	
 CASH ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change    Prev Close  RIC
 Cargo - 180cst              $750.85     -$1.77   -0.24       $752.63     FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst               $3.00       $0.45    17.65       $2.55       FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              $737.90     -$1.10   -0.15       $739.00     FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst               $1.30       $0.45    52.94       $0.85       FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst   $741.00     $0.00    0.00        $741.00     BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium   $3.10       $1.10    55.00       $2.00                    
                                                                                       
 SWAPS  ($/T)                ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change    Prev Close  RIC
                             (0830 GMT)                                   
 Brent M1                    $124.45     -$0.04   -0.03       $124.49     BRENTSGMc1
 180cst M1                   $747.75     -$2.13   -0.28       $749.88     FO180SGSWMc1
 180cst M1/M2                $2.50       $0.25    11.11       $2.25       FO180SGSDMc1
 180cst M2                   $745.25     -$2.38   -0.32       $747.63     FO180SGSWMc2
 Visco M1                    $11.25      -$0.75   -6.25       $12.00      FOVISSGDFMc1
 Visco M2                    $10.63      -$1.37   -11.42      $12.00      FOVISSGDFMc2
 380cst M1                   $736.50     -$1.38   -0.19       $737.88     FO380SGSWMc1
 380cst M1/M2                $1.88       -$0.37   -16.44      $2.25       FO380SGSDMc1
 380cst M2                   $734.63     -$1.00   -0.14       $735.63     FO380SGSWMc2
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -$6.82      -$0.18   2.71        -$6.64      FO180SGCKMc1
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -$6.20      -$0.33   5.62        -$5.87      FO180SGCKMc2
 East-West M1                $41.25      $1.25    3.13        $40.00      FOSGEWMc1
 East-West M2                $38.50      -$0.25   -0.65       $38.75      FOSGEWMc2
 Barges M1                   $706.50     -$3.38   -0.48       $709.88     HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2                -$0.25      -$1.25   -125.00     $1.00       HFOFARAASMc1
 Barges M2                   $706.75     -$2.13   -0.30       $708.88     HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -$15.72     -$0.29   1.88        -$15.43     HFOFARAACMc1
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -$15.76     -$0.29   1.87        -$15.47     HFOFARAACMc2
  SWAP TRADES                           
 Contract          Price range (Curr)  Vols
                                       ('000T)
 180cst April      $747.00-$749.00     80
 180cst April/May  $2.10-$2.50         115
 180cst May/June   $3.50-$3.75         95
 180cst June/July  $3.70-$3.75         45
 180cst Q2/Q3      $10.25-$11.00       150
 180cst Q3/Q4      $11.25-$11.75       90
 380cst April      $735.75-$736.75     45
 April viscosity   $11.50              40
 May viscosity     $11.25              25
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.