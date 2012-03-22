FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
March 22, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 6 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Market improves as players buy in

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market
improved on Thursday, on anticipation of some reprieve from the
current supply glut and as high-fixed price levels eased for a
third straight session. 	
    Activity was brisk for the prompt April/May and May/June
timespreads, with over 130,000 tonnes and close to 200,000
tonnes traded respectively for the contracts.	
    The April/May spread gained 50 cents to close at $3.00 a
tonne, while second-month May/June also edged up 25 cents to
$3.75 a tonne. 	
    Western arbitrage volumes for April are expected to be
lower, hovering under 2.5 million tonnes booked so far, though
tanker-fixing activity for May-arrival cargoes has picked up.	
    Unipec, ConocoPhillips and Litasco were seen booking ships
to lift cargoes from Rotterdam in April.	
    Al Shegaya was fixed by Unipec to lift 270,000 tonnes, which
would head to China, on April 18, while Front Pride will be
loaded on April 2 with ConocoPhillips's supplies of 135,000
tonnes and Litasco's Samurai is set to ship 130,000 tonnes
around April 8.	
    PetroChina also provisionally chartered the BW Peony to move
270,000 tonnes, to be loaded on April 15, from the Caribbean.  	
    March inflows from the West into Singapore have been heavy,
with close to 793,000 tonnes arriving for the week ended March
21, on the back of 822,000 tonnes from the previous week,
International Enterprise (IE) data showed. 	
    This brings Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks up by 143,000
barrels to 22.056 million barrels, the highest level since May
2011. 	
    However, easing fixed-price levels may help to improve
demand, with exports to China and Hong Kong recovering to around
160,000 tonnes for the week, according to IE data. 	
    China's February demand for fuel oil rose by over 29 percent
to 2.5 million tonnes, with 543,958 tonnes imported from
Singapore, the second largest volume after Russia's 655,212
tonnes. Figures are at its highest since March 2011. 	
    South Korea's East-West Power Co (EWP) was also seen seeking
up to 50,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil in the spot market.
    	
    In the Middle East, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) bought 900,000
tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for the second-quarter at prices
similar to earlier levels. 	
	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                                   
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                               
 ISSUER                     BUY/SELL       GRADE    VOL         LAYCAN          CLOSE/AWARDEE   Valid/PRICE
                                                    ('000T)                                     
 Pakistan State Oil         Buy            HSFO     10x65       April-June      Bakri, Vitol,   ME +$44/+$46
                                                                (Karachi)       Trafigura       
 Essar                      Sell           380cst   60          April 6-8       March 22        March 23
                                                                (Vadinar)                       
 East-West Power            Buy            HSFO     50          April 13-17     March 28        March 28
                                                                (Ulsan)                         
 Saudi Aramco               Sell           LGO      270-300kb   April 21-23     March 27        March 28
                                                                (Yanbu)                         
                                           MCB      243-270kb   April 23-25     March 27        March 28
                                                                (Yanbu)                         
                                           LR       50          April 11-13     March 28        March 29
                                                                (Jubail)                        
                                                                                                
 CASH TRADES                                                                                                
 No trades                                                                                                  
                                                                                                            
 CASH ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change    Prev Close      RIC                         
 Cargo - 180cst             $746.90        -$3.95   -0.53       $750.85         FO180-SIN                   
 Diff - 180cst              $3.25          $0.25    8.33        $3.00           FO180-SIN-DIF               
 Cargo - 380cst             $734.15        -$3.75   -0.51       $737.90         FO380-SIN                   
 Diff - 380cst              $1.55          $0.25    19.23       $1.30           FO380-SIN-DIF               
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst  $737.00        -$4.00   -0.54       $741.00         BK380-B-SIN                 
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium  $2.85          -$0.25   -8.06       $3.10                                       
 	
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE (0830  Change   % Change         Prev Close      RIC
                         GMT)                                                        
 Brent M1                $123.40           -$1.05   -0.84            $124.45         BRENTSGMc1
 180cst M1               $743.50           -$4.25   -0.57            $747.75         FO180SGSWMc1
 180cst M1/M2            $3.00             $0.50    20.00            $2.50           FO180SGSDMc1
 180cst M2               $740.50           -$4.75   -0.64            $745.25         FO180SGSWMc2
 Visco M1                $11.00            -$0.25   -2.22            $11.25          FOVISSGDFMc1
 Visco M2                $10.88            $0.25    2.35             $10.63          FOVISSGDFMc2
 380cst M1               $732.50           -$4.00   -0.54            $736.50         FO380SGSWMc1
 380cst M1/M2            $2.88             $1.00    53.19            $1.88           FO380SGSDMc1
 380cst M2               $729.63           -$5.00   -0.68            $734.63         FO380SGSWMc2
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1     -$6.28            $0.54    -7.92            -$6.82          FO180SGCKMc1
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2     -$5.76            $0.44    -7.10            -$6.20          FO180SGCKMc2
 East-West M1            $42.00            $0.75    1.82             $41.25          FOSGEWMc1
 East-West M2            $39.00            $0.50    1.30             $38.50          FOSGEWMc2
 Barges M1               $701.50           -$5.00   -0.71            $706.50         HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2            $0.00             $0.25    -100.00          -$0.25          HFOFARAASMc1
 Barges M2               $701.50           -$5.25   -0.74            $706.75         HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent M1   -$15.48           $0.24    -1.53            -$15.72         HFOFARAACMc1
 Crack Barges-Brent M2   -$15.44           $0.32    -2.03            -$15.76         HFOFARAACMc2
                                                                                                   
 SWAP TRADES                                                                                       
 Contract                Price range       Vols     Price range      Vols ('000T)                  
                         (Curr)            ('000T)  (Prev)                           
 180cst April            $741.75-$744.00   135      $747.00-$749.00  80                            
 180cst April/May        $3.00-$3.25       155      $2.10-$2.50      115                           
 180cst May/June         $3.75             195      $3.50-$3.75      95                            
 180cst June/July        $4.00             20       $3.70-$3.75      45                            
 180cst July/August      $4.00             5        NIL                                            
 180cst Q2/Q3            $11.25            15       $10.25-$11.00    150                           
 180cst Q3/Q4            $12.50            120      $11.25-$11.75    90                            
 380cst April            $732.00-$732.75   75       $735.75-$736.75  45                            
 380cst April/May        $3.00             20                                                      
 380cst May/June         $4.25             10                                                      
 April viscosity         $11.00            5        $11.50           40                            
 May viscosity           $11.00            5        $11.25           25                            
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jason
Neely)

