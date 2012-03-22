Asia Fuel Oil-Market improves as players buy in

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market improved on Thursday, on anticipation of some reprieve from the current supply glut and as high-fixed price levels eased for a third straight session. Activity was brisk for the prompt April/May and May/June timespreads, with over 130,000 tonnes and close to 200,000 tonnes traded respectively for the contracts. The April/May spread gained 50 cents to close at $3.00 a tonne, while second-month May/June also edged up 25 cents to $3.75 a tonne. Western arbitrage volumes for April are expected to be lower, hovering under 2.5 million tonnes booked so far, though tanker-fixing activity for May-arrival cargoes has picked up. Unipec, ConocoPhillips and Litasco were seen booking ships to lift cargoes from Rotterdam in April. Al Shegaya was fixed by Unipec to lift 270,000 tonnes, which would head to China, on April 18, while Front Pride will be loaded on April 2 with ConocoPhillips's supplies of 135,000 tonnes and Litasco's Samurai is set to ship 130,000 tonnes around April 8. PetroChina also provisionally chartered the BW Peony to move 270,000 tonnes, to be loaded on April 15, from the Caribbean. March inflows from the West into Singapore have been heavy, with close to 793,000 tonnes arriving for the week ended March 21, on the back of 822,000 tonnes from the previous week, International Enterprise (IE) data showed. This brings Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks up by 143,000 barrels to 22.056 million barrels, the highest level since May 2011. However, easing fixed-price levels may help to improve demand, with exports to China and Hong Kong recovering to around 160,000 tonnes for the week, according to IE data. China's February demand for fuel oil rose by over 29 percent to 2.5 million tonnes, with 543,958 tonnes imported from Singapore, the second largest volume after Russia's 655,212 tonnes. Figures are at its highest since March 2011. South Korea's East-West Power Co (EWP) was also seen seeking up to 50,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil in the spot market. In the Middle East, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) bought 900,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for the second-quarter at prices similar to earlier levels. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE/AWARDEE Valid/PRICE ('000T) Pakistan State Oil Buy HSFO 10x65 April-June Bakri, Vitol, ME +$44/+$46 (Karachi) Trafigura Essar Sell 380cst 60 April 6-8 March 22 March 23 (Vadinar) East-West Power Buy HSFO 50 April 13-17 March 28 March 28 (Ulsan) Saudi Aramco Sell LGO 270-300kb April 21-23 March 27 March 28 (Yanbu) MCB 243-270kb April 23-25 March 27 March 28 (Yanbu) LR 50 April 11-13 March 28 March 29 (Jubail) CASH TRADES No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $746.90 -$3.95 -0.53 $750.85 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $3.25 $0.25 8.33 $3.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $734.15 -$3.75 -0.51 $737.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $1.55 $0.25 19.23 $1.30 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $737.00 -$4.00 -0.54 $741.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $2.85 -$0.25 -8.06 $3.10 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Change Prev Close RIC GMT) Brent M1 $123.40 -$1.05 -0.84 $124.45 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $743.50 -$4.25 -0.57 $747.75 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $3.00 $0.50 20.00 $2.50 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $740.50 -$4.75 -0.64 $745.25 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $11.00 -$0.25 -2.22 $11.25 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $10.88 $0.25 2.35 $10.63 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $732.50 -$4.00 -0.54 $736.50 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $2.88 $1.00 53.19 $1.88 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $729.63 -$5.00 -0.68 $734.63 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.28 $0.54 -7.92 -$6.82 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$5.76 $0.44 -7.10 -$6.20 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $42.00 $0.75 1.82 $41.25 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $39.00 $0.50 1.30 $38.50 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $701.50 -$5.00 -0.71 $706.50 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 $0.00 $0.25 -100.00 -$0.25 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $701.50 -$5.25 -0.74 $706.75 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$15.48 $0.24 -1.53 -$15.72 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.44 $0.32 -2.03 -$15.76 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols ('000T) (Curr) ('000T) (Prev) 180cst April $741.75-$744.00 135 $747.00-$749.00 80 180cst April/May $3.00-$3.25 155 $2.10-$2.50 115 180cst May/June $3.75 195 $3.50-$3.75 95 180cst June/July $4.00 20 $3.70-$3.75 45 180cst July/August $4.00 5 NIL 180cst Q2/Q3 $11.25 15 $10.25-$11.00 150 180cst Q3/Q4 $12.50 120 $11.25-$11.75 90 380cst April $732.00-$732.75 75 $735.75-$736.75 45 380cst April/May $3.00 20 380cst May/June $4.25 10 April viscosity $11.00 5 $11.50 40 May viscosity $11.00 5 $11.25 25 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jason Neely)