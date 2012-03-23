FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Market softens as supply streams in
#Energy
March 23, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 6 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Market softens as supply streams in

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market softened slightly on Friday, amid a
cautious environment as refiners continued to offer supplies into the market and tanking-fixing
activity for May-arrival cargoes grew.	
    Firm interest was seen for the prompt April/May and May/June timespreads, with more than
100,000 tonnes traded each for the individual contracts.	
    Despite the brisk activity, the April/May spread closed at $2.88 a tonne, down 13 cents from
the previous session, while May/June was unchanged at $3.75 a tonne by 0830 GMT. 	
    The contracts eased further to trade at a low of $2.75 and $3.50 respectively by 1030 GMT.	
    Two more new shipping fixtures were seen, with Cargill chartering Northia to ship 145,000
tonnes from Rotterdam around March 26.	
    Glencore was also seen provisionally booking the British Beech, to move 100,000 tonnes from
the United Kingdom in April.    	
    Indian Oil Corp is expected to sell 30,000 tonnes of 380-centistoke (cst), for April 12-14
lifting from Chennai. 	
    Industry sources said that Japanese trader Petrosummit is likely to get the cargo, roughly
at a discount of $9.00-$10.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis. 	
    Essar Oil is also due to award another 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 6-8 loading from
Vadinar, just three days after selling a similar parcel, for April 3-5 lifting from Vadinar, to
PetroChina.	
    In the low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) market, India's Tata Power bought up to 50,000 tonnes of
LSFO for April-June delivery at steep premiums. 	
    "The prompt market for LSFO is pretty tight, most barrels have been placed already," a
trader said. 	
    However, premiums for cargoes into Japan, the main demand driver for cracked LSFO since last
year's March 11 earthquake and tsunami, have been easing as the country heads into spring and
with summer demand some way off. 	
	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                          
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                      
 ISSUER            BUY/SELL       GRADE    VOL         LAYCAN          AWARDEE         PRICE
                                           ('000T)                                     
 Tata Power        Buy            LSFO     25          April (Mumbai)  Vitol           MOPS
                                                                                       +$190.00
                                           25          May (Mumbai)    Vitol           MOPS
                                                                                       +$165.00
                                                                                       
 CASH TRADES                                                                                       
 Grade             Seller         Buyer    Vol         Laycan          Price                       
                                                                       (Transaction)   
 380cst            Conoco         Unipec   20KT        April 18-22     MOPS +$1.50                 
 380cst            Chevron        Hin      20KT        April 12-16     Apr Avg +$2.00              
                                  Leong                                                
  CASH ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change    Prev Close      RIC
 Cargo - 180cst              $747.40        $0.50    0.07        $746.90         FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst               $3.25          $0.00    0.00        $3.25           FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              $734.45        $0.30    0.04        $734.15         FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst               $1.80          $0.25    16.13       $1.55           FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst   $738.00        $1.00    0.14        $737.00         BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium   $3.55          $0.70    24.56       $2.85                         
                                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)                ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change    Prev Close      RIC
                             (0830 GMT)                                          
 Brent M1                    $123.68        $0.28    0.23        $123.40         BRENTSGMc1
 180cst M1                   $744.13        $0.63    0.08        $743.50         FO180SGSWMc1
 180cst M1/M2                $2.88          -$0.12   -4.00       $3.00           FO180SGSDMc1
 180cst M2                   $741.25        $0.75    0.10        $740.50         FO180SGSWMc2
 Visco M1                    $11.50         $0.50    4.55        $11.00          FOVISSGDFMc1
 Visco M2                    $11.50         $0.62    5.70        $10.88          FOVISSGDFMc2
 380cst M1                   $732.63        $0.13    0.02        $732.50         FO380SGSWMc1
 380cst M1/M2                $2.88          $0.00    0.00        $2.88           FO380SGSDMc1
 380cst M2                   $729.75        $0.12    0.02        $729.63         FO380SGSWMc2
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -$6.47         -$0.19   3.03        -$6.28          FO180SGCKMc1
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -$5.89         -$0.13   2.26        -$5.76          FO180SGCKMc2
 East-West M1                $43.00         $1.00    2.38        $42.00          FOSGEWMc1
 East-West M2                $39.50         $0.50    1.28        $39.00          FOSGEWMc2
 Barges M1                   $701.13        -$0.37   -0.05       $701.50         HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2                -$0.63         -$0.63   N/A         $0.00           HFOFARAASMc1
 Barges M2                   $701.75        $0.25    0.04        $701.50         HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -$15.72        -$0.24   1.55        -$15.48         HFOFARAACMc1
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -$15.60        -$0.16   1.04        -$15.44         HFOFARAACMc2
 	
 SWAP TRADES                      
 Contract          Price range    Vols
                   (Curr)         ('000T)
 180cst April      $743.50-$744.  235
                   5              
 180cst April/May  $2.75-$3.50    130
 180cst May/June   $3.50-$4.00    165
 180cst June/July  $3.50-$3.85    25
 180cst Q2/Q3      $11.00-$11.50  75
 180cst Q3/Q4      $11.75-$12.00  45
 380cst April      $732.50-$733.  65
                   0              
 April viscosity   $11.00-$11.75  160
 May viscosity     $11.25         5
 Q2 viscosity      $11.25         15
 April/May         $0.00-$0.25    25
 viscosity                        
 May/June          $0.00          5
 viscosity                        
 May Barges        $39.25         20
 Q2 Barges         $39.00         15
 Q4 Barges         $37.00         15
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by David Hulmes)

