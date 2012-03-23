Asia Fuel Oil-Market softens as supply streams in

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market softened slightly on Friday, amid a cautious environment as refiners continued to offer supplies into the market and tanking-fixing activity for May-arrival cargoes grew. Firm interest was seen for the prompt April/May and May/June timespreads, with more than 100,000 tonnes traded each for the individual contracts. Despite the brisk activity, the April/May spread closed at $2.88 a tonne, down 13 cents from the previous session, while May/June was unchanged at $3.75 a tonne by 0830 GMT. The contracts eased further to trade at a low of $2.75 and $3.50 respectively by 1030 GMT. Two more new shipping fixtures were seen, with Cargill chartering Northia to ship 145,000 tonnes from Rotterdam around March 26. Glencore was also seen provisionally booking the British Beech, to move 100,000 tonnes from the United Kingdom in April. Indian Oil Corp is expected to sell 30,000 tonnes of 380-centistoke (cst), for April 12-14 lifting from Chennai. Industry sources said that Japanese trader Petrosummit is likely to get the cargo, roughly at a discount of $9.00-$10.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis. Essar Oil is also due to award another 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 6-8 loading from Vadinar, just three days after selling a similar parcel, for April 3-5 lifting from Vadinar, to PetroChina. In the low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) market, India's Tata Power bought up to 50,000 tonnes of LSFO for April-June delivery at steep premiums. "The prompt market for LSFO is pretty tight, most barrels have been placed already," a trader said. However, premiums for cargoes into Japan, the main demand driver for cracked LSFO since last year's March 11 earthquake and tsunami, have been easing as the country heads into spring and with summer demand some way off. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE ('000T) Tata Power Buy LSFO 25 April (Mumbai) Vitol MOPS +$190.00 25 May (Mumbai) Vitol MOPS +$165.00 CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst Conoco Unipec 20KT April 18-22 MOPS +$1.50 380cst Chevron Hin 20KT April 12-16 Apr Avg +$2.00 Leong CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $747.40 $0.50 0.07 $746.90 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $3.25 $0.00 0.00 $3.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $734.45 $0.30 0.04 $734.15 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $1.80 $0.25 16.13 $1.55 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $738.00 $1.00 0.14 $737.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $3.55 $0.70 24.56 $2.85 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $123.68 $0.28 0.23 $123.40 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $744.13 $0.63 0.08 $743.50 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $2.88 -$0.12 -4.00 $3.00 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $741.25 $0.75 0.10 $740.50 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $11.50 $0.50 4.55 $11.00 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $11.50 $0.62 5.70 $10.88 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $732.63 $0.13 0.02 $732.50 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $2.88 $0.00 0.00 $2.88 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $729.75 $0.12 0.02 $729.63 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.47 -$0.19 3.03 -$6.28 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$5.89 -$0.13 2.26 -$5.76 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $43.00 $1.00 2.38 $42.00 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $39.50 $0.50 1.28 $39.00 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $701.13 -$0.37 -0.05 $701.50 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 -$0.63 -$0.63 N/A $0.00 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $701.75 $0.25 0.04 $701.50 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$15.72 -$0.24 1.55 -$15.48 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.60 -$0.16 1.04 -$15.44 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols (Curr) ('000T) 180cst April $743.50-$744. 235 5 180cst April/May $2.75-$3.50 130 180cst May/June $3.50-$4.00 165 180cst June/July $3.50-$3.85 25 180cst Q2/Q3 $11.00-$11.50 75 180cst Q3/Q4 $11.75-$12.00 45 380cst April $732.50-$733. 65 0 April viscosity $11.00-$11.75 160 May viscosity $11.25 5 Q2 viscosity $11.25 15 April/May $0.00-$0.25 25 viscosity May/June $0.00 5 viscosity May Barges $39.25 20 Q2 Barges $39.00 15 Q4 Barges $37.00 15 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by David Hulmes)