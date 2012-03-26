FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Spot premium for 380-cst at 4-wk high
#Energy
March 26, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 6 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Spot premium for 380-cst at 4-wk high

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil spot
premiums improved on Monday, with 380-centistoke (cst) grade
differential climbing to its highest in four weeks, on
expectations of lower supplies from the West for the coming
month.   	
    Singapore trader Hin Leong was seen placing strong bids of
around a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes for
the 380-cst grade during the physical trading window.    	
    Only one deal was transacted though, with Chevron selling
20,000 tonnes of 380-cst to oil major Shell at a premium of
$2.75 a tonne.	
    The purchase, however, is unlikely related to the unexpected
shutdown of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at
the oil major's 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery
earlier in the day. 	
    Strong interest was also seen in the swap market, with over
300,000 tonnes traded for the front-month April/May timespread.	
    Despite the heavy volumes, the contract traded within a
pretty narrow range to close at $3.13, up 25 cents from the
previous session, by 0830 GMT, and easing to trade at $3.00 a
tonne after. 	
    Western arbitrage volumes from the West for April is
expected to be low, with under 3 million tonnes booked so far.	
    Tanker-fixing activity for May-arrival cargoes had initially
picked up last week but saw a quiet start with no new bookings
seen for the day.	
    Some demand support was seen from South Korea, with Western
Power purchasing 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO),
for April delivery, from SK Energy at $770.00 a tonne on
cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. 	
    Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp was seen offering 15,000
tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for April 5-7 lifting from
Mailiao, with the cargo to be awarded on March 26.	
    In the Middle East, Libya's state oil company has issued a
tender to sell 45,000 tonnes of straight-run fuel oil from its
Zawiya refinery.	
     The cargo is for loading in mid-April, and the tender is
due to close on March 28, a trader said. 	
     	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                                    
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                                
 ISSUER                      BUY/SELL       GRADE    VOL         LAYCAN          AWARDEE         PRICE
                                                     ('000T)                                     
 Korea/Western Power         Buy            HSFO     30          April 18-22     SK Energy       $770.00
                                                                 (Pyong Taek)                    
 Indian Oil Corp             Sell           380cst   30          April 12-14     Petrosummit     -$9.00/-$10.
                                                                 (Chennai)                       0
 Formosa                     Sell           PFO      15          April 5-7       March 26        March 26
                                                                 (Mailiao)                       
                                                                                                 
 CASH TRADES                                                                                                 
 Grade                       Seller         Buyer    Vol         Laycan          Price                       
                                                                                 (Transaction)   
 380cst                      Chevron        Shell    20KT        April 10-14     MOPS +$2.75                 
                                                                                                             
 CASH ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change    Prev Close      RIC                         
 Cargo - 180cst              $749.90        $2.50    0.33        $747.40         FO180-SIN                   
 Diff - 180cst               $3.40          $0.15    4.62        $3.25           FO180-SIN-DIF               
 Cargo - 380cst              $737.80        $3.35    0.46        $734.45         FO380-SIN                   
 Diff - 380cst               $3.00          $1.20    66.67       $1.80           FO380-SIN-DIF               
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst   $742.00        $4.00    0.54        $738.00         BK380-B-SIN                 
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium   $4.20          $0.65    18.31       $3.55                                       
     	
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change    Prev Close      RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                                          
 Brent M1               $124.95        $1.27    1.03        $123.68         BRENTSGMc1
 180cst M1              $746.75        $2.62    0.35        $744.13         FO180SGSWMc1
 180cst M1/M2           $3.13          $0.25    8.68        $2.88           FO180SGSDMc1
 180cst M2              $743.63        $2.38    0.32        $741.25         FO180SGSWMc2
 Visco M1               $11.75         $0.25    2.17        $11.50          FOVISSGDFMc1
 Visco M2               $11.50         $0.00    0.00        $11.50          FOVISSGDFMc2
 380cst M1              $735.00        $2.37    0.32        $732.63         FO380SGSWMc1
 380cst M1/M2           $2.88          $0.00    0.00        $2.88           FO380SGSDMc1
 380cst M2              $732.13        $2.38    0.33        $729.75         FO380SGSWMc2
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1    -$7.09         -$0.62   9.58        -$6.47          FO180SGCKMc1
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2    -$6.41         -$0.52   8.83        -$5.89          FO180SGCKMc2
 East-West M1           $43.00         $0.00    0.00        $43.00          FOSGEWMc1
 East-West M2           $39.00         -$0.50   -1.27       $39.50          FOSGEWMc2
 Barges M1              $703.75        $2.62    0.37        $701.13         HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2           -$0.88         -$0.25   39.68       -$0.63          HFOFARAASMc1
 Barges M2              $704.63        $2.88    0.41        $701.75         HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent M1  -$16.55        -$0.83   5.28        -$15.72         HFOFARAACMc1
 Crack Barges-Brent M2  -$16.19        -$0.59   3.78        -$15.60         HFOFARAACMc2
 	
 SWAP TRADES                                 
 Contract                  Price range       Vols
                                             ('000T)
 180cst April              $746.25-$746.75   170
 180cst April/May          $2.75-$3.00       315
 180cst May/June           $3.50-$3.75       195
 180cst June/July          $3.75-$3.80       35
 180cst August/September   $4.00             50
 180cst September/October  $4.00             5
 180cst Q2/Q3              $10.50-$11.00     330
 180cst Q3/Q4              $12.25            90
 380cst April              $734.75-$735.25   50
 380cst April/May          $3.00             20
 April viscosity           $11.75            5
 April Barges              $43.25            20
 June Barges               $37.75            10
   	
    	
    	
	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)

