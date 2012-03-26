Asia Fuel Oil-Spot premium for 380-cst at 4-wk high

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil spot premiums improved on Monday, with 380-centistoke (cst) grade differential climbing to its highest in four weeks, on expectations of lower supplies from the West for the coming month. Singapore trader Hin Leong was seen placing strong bids of around a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes for the 380-cst grade during the physical trading window. Only one deal was transacted though, with Chevron selling 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst to oil major Shell at a premium of $2.75 a tonne. The purchase, however, is unlikely related to the unexpected shutdown of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at the oil major's 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery earlier in the day. Strong interest was also seen in the swap market, with over 300,000 tonnes traded for the front-month April/May timespread. Despite the heavy volumes, the contract traded within a pretty narrow range to close at $3.13, up 25 cents from the previous session, by 0830 GMT, and easing to trade at $3.00 a tonne after. Western arbitrage volumes from the West for April is expected to be low, with under 3 million tonnes booked so far. Tanker-fixing activity for May-arrival cargoes had initially picked up last week but saw a quiet start with no new bookings seen for the day. Some demand support was seen from South Korea, with Western Power purchasing 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for April delivery, from SK Energy at $770.00 a tonne on cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp was seen offering 15,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for April 5-7 lifting from Mailiao, with the cargo to be awarded on March 26. In the Middle East, Libya's state oil company has issued a tender to sell 45,000 tonnes of straight-run fuel oil from its Zawiya refinery. The cargo is for loading in mid-April, and the tender is due to close on March 28, a trader said. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE ('000T) Korea/Western Power Buy HSFO 30 April 18-22 SK Energy $770.00 (Pyong Taek) Indian Oil Corp Sell 380cst 30 April 12-14 Petrosummit -$9.00/-$10. (Chennai) 0 Formosa Sell PFO 15 April 5-7 March 26 March 26 (Mailiao) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst Chevron Shell 20KT April 10-14 MOPS +$2.75 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $749.90 $2.50 0.33 $747.40 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $3.40 $0.15 4.62 $3.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $737.80 $3.35 0.46 $734.45 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $3.00 $1.20 66.67 $1.80 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $742.00 $4.00 0.54 $738.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $4.20 $0.65 18.31 $3.55 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $124.95 $1.27 1.03 $123.68 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $746.75 $2.62 0.35 $744.13 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $3.13 $0.25 8.68 $2.88 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $743.63 $2.38 0.32 $741.25 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $11.75 $0.25 2.17 $11.50 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $11.50 $0.00 0.00 $11.50 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $735.00 $2.37 0.32 $732.63 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $2.88 $0.00 0.00 $2.88 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $732.13 $2.38 0.33 $729.75 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$7.09 -$0.62 9.58 -$6.47 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.41 -$0.52 8.83 -$5.89 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $43.00 $0.00 0.00 $43.00 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $39.00 -$0.50 -1.27 $39.50 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $703.75 $2.62 0.37 $701.13 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 -$0.88 -$0.25 39.68 -$0.63 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $704.63 $2.88 0.41 $701.75 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$16.55 -$0.83 5.28 -$15.72 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$16.19 -$0.59 3.78 -$15.60 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols ('000T) 180cst April $746.25-$746.75 170 180cst April/May $2.75-$3.00 315 180cst May/June $3.50-$3.75 195 180cst June/July $3.75-$3.80 35 180cst August/September $4.00 50 180cst September/October $4.00 5 180cst Q2/Q3 $10.50-$11.00 330 180cst Q3/Q4 $12.25 90 380cst April $734.75-$735.25 50 380cst April/May $3.00 20 April viscosity $11.75 5 April Barges $43.25 20 June Barges $37.75 10 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)