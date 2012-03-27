FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Firms, demand seen from Vietnam
March 27, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 6 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Firms, demand seen from Vietnam

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market firmed on Tuesday, supported by
demand from Vietnam while supplies look set to tighten ahead.	
    A total of six deals were transacted during the physical trading window, pushing the cash
premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade to $4.00 a tonne above Singapore spot prices while
premiums for 380-cst held at four-week high levels of over $3.00 a tonne.	
    Mercuria was seen purchasing three 20,000-tonne lots, all for April 22-26 loading, at a
premium of $3.50 a tonne.	
    Activity was also brisk in the swaps market, with over 100,000 tonnes each traded for the
prompt April/May and May/June timespreads.	
    The April/May spread gained 50 cents to close at $3.63 a tonne, while the May/June contract
edged up 25 cents to $3.88 a tonne.	
    Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking term volumes of 180,000 tonnes of fuel oil for April-June
delivery. 	
    The company last sought term volumes in 2011 for the February-June period, opting to
purchase spot volumes instead since then, Reuters data showed.	
    Reflecting a firmer market, Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 15,000 tonnes of
pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for April 5-7 lifting from Mailiao, to Gunvor at a premium of
$80.00-$85.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB) basis.	
    The Taiwanese refiner's previous PFO parcel, for March loading, fetched a lower of premium
of $60.00-$70.00 a tonne. 	
    Indian Oil Corp also sold 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for April 10-12 lifting from Haldia, to
ConocoPhillips at an undisclosed price, though industry sources estimate it to be steady to the
previous discount of $20.00-$21.00 a tonne for a late March lifting parcel.	
     Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) also sold 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil
(VGO), for May 5-7 lifting from New Mangalore, to Japanese trader Mitsui at an estimated premium
of $10.00-$14.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, FOB.  	
	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                    
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                
 ISSUER          BUY/SELL  GRADE    VOL         LAYCAN           AWARDEE         PRICE
                                    ('000T)                                      
 IOC             Sell      180cst   15          April 10-12      ConocoPhillips  unspecified
                                                (Haldia)                         
 Formosa         Sell      PFO      15          April 5-7        Gunvor          +$80/+$85
                                                (Mailiao)                        
 MRPL            Sell      VGO      40          May 5-7 (New     Mitsui          +$10/+$14
                                                Mangalore)                       
 Petrolimex      Buy       180      30          April 15-25      March 30                    
                           Spec C                                (April 6)       
                                    30          May 25-June 4                                
                                    15          April 30-May 7                               
                                    15          June 9-18                                    
                           180      15          May 9-18                                     
                           Spec A                                                
                                    15          June 18-28                                   
                           180      15          May 9-18                                     
                           Spec K                                                
                                    15          June 18-28                                   
                           380      15          April 30-May 7                               
                                    15          June 9-18                                    
  CASH TRADES                                                                                  
 Grade                   Seller          Buyer       Vol         Laycan         Price
                                                                                (Transaction)
 180cst                  PetroChina      Vitol       20KT        April 11-15    MOPS +$4.00
 380cst                  Vitol           Hin Leong   20KT        April 21-25    Apr Avg +$2.50
 380cst                  Unipec          Shell       20KT        April 11-15    MOPS +$2.50
 380cst                  ConocoPhillips  Mercuria    20KT        April 22-26    MOPS +$3.50
 380cst                  PetroChina      Mercuria    20KT        April 22-26    MOPS +$3.50
 380cst                  ENOC            Mercuria    20KT        April 22-26    MOPS +$3.50
                                                                                
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE      Change      % Change    Prev Close     RIC
 Cargo - 180cst          $756.10         $6.20       0.83        $749.90        FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst           $4.00           $0.60       17.65       $3.40          FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst          $743.10         $5.30       0.72        $737.80        FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst           $3.10           $0.10       3.33        $3.00          FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-      $746.00         $4.00       0.54        $742.00        BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)       $2.90           -$1.30      -30.95      $4.20                        
 Premium                                                                        
                                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE      Change      % Change    Prev Close     RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                                             
 Brent M1                $125.64         $0.69       0.55        $124.95        BRENTSGMc1
 180cst M1               $752.50         $5.75       0.77        $746.75        FO180SGSWMc1
 180cst M1/M2            $3.63           $0.50       15.97       $3.13          FO180SGSDMc1
 180cst M2               $748.88         $5.25       0.71        $743.63        FO180SGSWMc2
 Visco M1                $12.00          $0.25       2.13        $11.75         FOVISSGDFMc1
 Visco M2                $12.00          $0.50       4.35        $11.50         FOVISSGDFMc2
 380cst M1               $740.50         $5.50       0.75        $735.00        FO380SGSWMc1
 380cst M1/M2            $3.63           $0.75       26.04       $2.88          FO380SGSDMc1
 380cst M2               $736.88         $4.75       0.65        $732.13        FO380SGSWMc2
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1     -$6.92          $0.18       -2.54       -$7.10         FO180SGCKMc1
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2     -$6.38          $0.03       -0.47       -$6.41         FO180SGCKMc2
 East-West M1            $44.50          $1.50       3.49        $43.00         FOSGEWMc1
 East-West M2            $40.63          $1.63       4.18        $39.00         FOSGEWMc2
 Barges M1               $708.00         $4.25       0.60        $703.75        HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2            -$0.25          $0.63       -71.59      -$0.88         HFOFARAASMc1
 Barges M2               $708.25         $3.62       0.51        $704.63        HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent M1   -$16.68         -$0.13      0.79        -$16.55        HFOFARAACMc1
 Crack Barges-Brent M2   -$16.27         -$0.08      0.49        -$16.19        HFOFARAACMc2
 	
 SWAP TRADES                                   
 Contract                  Price range         Vols
                                               ('000T)
 180cst April              $752.00-$753.00     105
 180cst April/May          $3.25-$3.55         160
 180cst May/June           $3.95-$4.10         135
 180cst June/July          $4.00               40
 180cst July/August        $4.00               15
 180cst September/October  $4.00               10
 180cst Q2/Q3              $10.75-$11.50       120
 180cst Q3/Q4              $12.50-$12.75       120
 380cst April              $740.00-$740.50     125
 April viscosity           $12.00-$12.25       20
 May viscosity             $12.00              15
 Q3 viscosity              $11.50              15
 April/May viscosity       $0.00               10
 April E-W                 $45.00              5
   	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)

