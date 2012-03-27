Asia Fuel Oil-Firms, demand seen from Vietnam

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market firmed on Tuesday, supported by demand from Vietnam while supplies look set to tighten ahead. A total of six deals were transacted during the physical trading window, pushing the cash premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade to $4.00 a tonne above Singapore spot prices while premiums for 380-cst held at four-week high levels of over $3.00 a tonne. Mercuria was seen purchasing three 20,000-tonne lots, all for April 22-26 loading, at a premium of $3.50 a tonne. Activity was also brisk in the swaps market, with over 100,000 tonnes each traded for the prompt April/May and May/June timespreads. The April/May spread gained 50 cents to close at $3.63 a tonne, while the May/June contract edged up 25 cents to $3.88 a tonne. Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking term volumes of 180,000 tonnes of fuel oil for April-June delivery. The company last sought term volumes in 2011 for the February-June period, opting to purchase spot volumes instead since then, Reuters data showed. Reflecting a firmer market, Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 15,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for April 5-7 lifting from Mailiao, to Gunvor at a premium of $80.00-$85.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB) basis. The Taiwanese refiner's previous PFO parcel, for March loading, fetched a lower of premium of $60.00-$70.00 a tonne. Indian Oil Corp also sold 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for April 10-12 lifting from Haldia, to ConocoPhillips at an undisclosed price, though industry sources estimate it to be steady to the previous discount of $20.00-$21.00 a tonne for a late March lifting parcel. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) also sold 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for May 5-7 lifting from New Mangalore, to Japanese trader Mitsui at an estimated premium of $10.00-$14.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, FOB. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE ('000T) IOC Sell 180cst 15 April 10-12 ConocoPhillips unspecified (Haldia) Formosa Sell PFO 15 April 5-7 Gunvor +$80/+$85 (Mailiao) MRPL Sell VGO 40 May 5-7 (New Mitsui +$10/+$14 Mangalore) Petrolimex Buy 180 30 April 15-25 March 30 Spec C (April 6) 30 May 25-June 4 15 April 30-May 7 15 June 9-18 180 15 May 9-18 Spec A 15 June 18-28 180 15 May 9-18 Spec K 15 June 18-28 380 15 April 30-May 7 15 June 9-18 CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180cst PetroChina Vitol 20KT April 11-15 MOPS +$4.00 380cst Vitol Hin Leong 20KT April 21-25 Apr Avg +$2.50 380cst Unipec Shell 20KT April 11-15 MOPS +$2.50 380cst ConocoPhillips Mercuria 20KT April 22-26 MOPS +$3.50 380cst PetroChina Mercuria 20KT April 22-26 MOPS +$3.50 380cst ENOC Mercuria 20KT April 22-26 MOPS +$3.50 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $756.10 $6.20 0.83 $749.90 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $4.00 $0.60 17.65 $3.40 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $743.10 $5.30 0.72 $737.80 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $3.10 $0.10 3.33 $3.00 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $746.00 $4.00 0.54 $742.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) $2.90 -$1.30 -30.95 $4.20 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $125.64 $0.69 0.55 $124.95 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $752.50 $5.75 0.77 $746.75 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $3.63 $0.50 15.97 $3.13 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $748.88 $5.25 0.71 $743.63 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $12.00 $0.25 2.13 $11.75 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $12.00 $0.50 4.35 $11.50 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $740.50 $5.50 0.75 $735.00 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $3.63 $0.75 26.04 $2.88 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $736.88 $4.75 0.65 $732.13 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.92 $0.18 -2.54 -$7.10 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.38 $0.03 -0.47 -$6.41 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $44.50 $1.50 3.49 $43.00 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $40.63 $1.63 4.18 $39.00 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $708.00 $4.25 0.60 $703.75 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 -$0.25 $0.63 -71.59 -$0.88 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $708.25 $3.62 0.51 $704.63 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$16.68 -$0.13 0.79 -$16.55 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$16.27 -$0.08 0.49 -$16.19 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols ('000T) 180cst April $752.00-$753.00 105 180cst April/May $3.25-$3.55 160 180cst May/June $3.95-$4.10 135 180cst June/July $4.00 40 180cst July/August $4.00 15 180cst September/October $4.00 10 180cst Q2/Q3 $10.75-$11.50 120 180cst Q3/Q4 $12.50-$12.75 120 380cst April $740.00-$740.50 125 April viscosity $12.00-$12.25 20 May viscosity $12.00 15 Q3 viscosity $11.50 15 April/May viscosity $0.00 10 April E-W $45.00 5 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)