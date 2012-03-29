FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Eases slightly, heavily supplied
#Energy
March 29, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 6 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Eases slightly, heavily supplied

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil spot
premiums came under slight pressure on Thursday, with the
380-centistoke (cst) differential easing under $3.00 a tonne for
the first time this week, under a heavily supplied market. 	
    No spot deal was done during the physical trading window for
a second straight session, with offers for 380-cst cargoes in
the prompt loading window falling to a premium of around $2.00 a
tonne to Singapore spot quotes.   	
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks climbed to a near two-year
high of 23.439 million barrels, up by 1.383 million barrels from
the previous week.  	
    Exports from the West were heavy at more than 960,000
tonnes, following an average of 800,000 tonnes for the last two
weeks and bringing total volume of Western inflows for the month
to just under 3 million tonnes, IE data showed. 	
    Supplies from the Middle East were also more than 300,000
tonnes, with Iranian cargoes accounting for about half that
volume.	
    Imports from India were also significant, at around 90,000
tonnes, though Indian refiners have not been seen offering any
cargoes for late April lifting so far. 	
    The latest tender from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
(MRPL) is for May 7-9 loading instead, offering 80,000 tonnes of
380-cst, which closes on April 2 and valid till the next day.
 	
    The last April loading cargo seen sold by an Indian refiner
was Essar Oil. The refiner sold at least 60,000 tonnes of
380-cst, for April 6-8 lifting from Vadinar, to Cargill at an
undisclosed price.	
    The U.S. based trader has chartered the ship BW Zambesi,
which is on its way to the load port, Reuters' Freight
Fundamentals tracking system showed.      	
    However, the previous two cargoes sold by Essar, one late
March and an early April lifting lot, would not be entering the
East Asia market, traders said. 	
    The 120,000 tonnes, in total, would instead be heading into
the Middle East market, shipping fixtures showed as well.    	
	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                            
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                        
 ISSUER            BUY/SELL       GRADE    VOL         LAYCAN         AWARDEE            PRICE
                                           ('000T)                                       
 Korea/EWP         Buy            HSFO     50          April 13-17    Mercuria           unspecified
                                                       (Ulsan)                           
 India/Essar       Sell           380cst   60          April 6-8      Cargill            unspecified
                                                       (Vadinar)                         
 India/MRPL        Sell           380cst   80          May 7-9 (New   April 2 (April 3)              
                                                       Mangalore)                        
                                                                                         
 CASH TRADES                                                                                         
 No trades                                                                                           
             	
 SWAPS  ($/T)               ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                            (0830 GMT)                         Close   
 Brent M1                          124.53    0.06        0.05  124.47              
 180cst M1                         747.00    0.25        0.03  746.75                
 180cst M1/M2                        3.63    0.25        7.40    3.38                
 180cst M2                         743.38    0.00        0.00  743.38                
 Visco M1                           12.00    0.37        3.18   11.63                
 Visco M2                           12.00    0.12        1.01   11.88                
 380cst M1                         735.00   -0.13       -0.02  735.13                
 380cst M1/M2                        3.63    0.00        0.00    3.63                
 380cst M2                         731.38   -0.12       -0.02  731.50                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                -6.33    0.19       -2.91   -6.52                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                -5.97    0.08       -1.32   -6.05                
 East-West M1                       42.50   -1.00       -2.30   43.50             
 East-West M2                       39.00    0.37        0.96   38.63             
 Barges M1                         704.50    1.25        0.18  703.25               
 Barges M1/M2                        0.13    1.63     -108.67   -1.50                
 Barges M2                         704.38   -0.37       -0.05  704.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1             -16.17   -0.12        0.75  -16.05                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2             -15.90   -0.09        0.57  -15.81                
  SWAP TRADES                                   
 Contract                    Price range       Vols
                                               ('000T)
 180cst April                $743.25-$747.00   115
 180cst April/May            $3.50             395
 180cst May/June             $3.75             95
 180cst September/October    $4.00             10
 180cst Q2/Q3                $11.50            45
 180cst Q3/Q4                $12.25            15
 380cst April                $734.25-$735.00   30
 380cst April/May            $3.50             5
 April viscosity             $12.00            5
 April/May viscosity         $0.25             50
 April Barges                $42.25            30
 May Barges                  $39.00-$39.50     15
 June Barges                 $38.00            10
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)

