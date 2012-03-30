FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Prices ease to three-week low
#Energy
March 30, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 6 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Prices ease to three-week low

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil prices eased to a three-week low on
Friday, tracking weakened underlying crude benchmark levels, while spreads and spot
premiums held mostly steady.	
    Only one 380-centistoke (cst) deal was done during the physical trading window at a
premium of around $2.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.    	
    Activity in the swaps market was also moderate, with most trades concentrated on the
April/May timespread. Slightly over 100,000 tonnes of the front month spread was traded
within a fairly narrow range of $3.50-$3.65 a tonne. 	
    The prompt timespreads have been traded within a conservative range of 25 cents either
way for most of the week, Reuters data showed.	
    Much lower imports from the West for next month are helping to provide some support to
the market, which had weakened considerably under the influx of heavy arbitrage volumes
seen for March, traders said.	
    Western arbitrage arrivals for April so far have hovered under the 2.5 million-tonne
mark, despite fairly active tanker-fixing activity in the past two weeks.	
    New fixtures are for cargoes scheduled to arrive in May, or go ever as far back to
June instead, according to shipping reports.	
    Mercuria provisionally chartered the Intisar to move 100,000 tonnes from Tallinn on
April 7, while ENI booked Rich Duke II to ship 80,000 tonnes from Aliaga in early April.	
    Gunvor fixed the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Manah to ship 270,000 tonnes from
Rotterdam around April 24.	
    Unipec was also seen chartering two ships to move supplies into China, with the
Bouboulina to be loaded with 130,000 tonnes from the Black Sea and Cospearl Lake to ship
270,000 tonnes from Rotterdam. 	
    Traders are hopeful that bunker demand would pick up by then, with current spot bunker
premiums, difference between fuel oil cargo prices and ex-wharf marine fuel prices,
improving to over $4.00 a tonne. 	
    "With spot premium improving, the Q3 term premium should get bumped up from its high
single-digit range at the moment," a bunker source said.   	
 	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                    
 No tenders                                                                      
                                                             
 CASH TRADES                                                                     
 Grade           Seller      Buyer    Vol     Laycan         Price (Transaction)
 380cst          Koch Oil    BP       25KT    April 14-18    April Avg +$2.00
          	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                 
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                                                                 Close   
 Cargo - 180cst                      741.85   -8.50       -1.13  750.35  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                         4.00    0.00        0.00    4.00  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                      728.65   -8.30       -1.13  736.95  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                         2.75    0.15        5.77    2.60  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst           733.00   -8.00       -1.08  741.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium             4.35    0.30        7.41    4.05                   
                                                                                          
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                         Close   
 Brent M1                            122.90   -1.63       -1.31  124.53              
 180cst M1                           738.63   -8.37       -1.12  747.00                
 180cst M1/M2                          3.63    0.00        0.00    3.63                
 180cst M2                           735.00   -8.38       -1.13  743.38                
 Visco M1                             12.00    0.00        0.00   12.00                
 Visco M2                             11.75   -0.25       -2.08   12.00                
 380cst M1                           726.63   -8.37       -1.14  735.00                
 380cst M1/M2                          3.38   -0.25       -6.89    3.63                
 380cst M2                           723.25   -8.13       -1.11  731.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                  -6.09    0.24       -3.79   -6.33                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                  -5.63    0.33       -5.54   -5.96                
 East-West M1                         41.75   -0.75       -1.76   42.50             
 East-West M2                         39.00    0.00        0.00   39.00             
 Barges M1                           696.88   -7.62       -1.08  704.50               
 Barges M1/M2                          0.88    0.75      576.92    0.13                
 Barges M2                           696.00   -8.38       -1.19  704.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1               -15.82    0.34       -2.10  -16.16                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2               -15.59    0.31       -1.95  -15.90                
    	
 SWAP TRADES                            
 Contract             Price range       Vols
                                        ('000T)
 180cst April         $737.50-$741.00   215
 180cst April/May     $3.50-$3.65       110
 180cst May/June      $4.00             15
 380cst April         $726.00-$728.00   100
 380cst April/May     $3.50             35
 380cst May/June      $4.00             5
 April viscosity      $11.50            30
 Q3 viscosity         $11.00            30
 April/May viscosity  $0.00             25
 Q4 crack             -$18.00           15
 April E-W            $42.50            5
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

