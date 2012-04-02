FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Prices rebound, supplies to tighten
#Energy
April 2, 2012

Asia Fuel Oil-Prices rebound, supplies to tighten

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil prices strengthened on
Monday, despite slightly lower crude prices from the previous
session, as players made a push on the 380-centistoke (cst)
grade on the first day of the April pricing month on
expectations of tighter supplies.	
    The April 180-centistoke (cst) contract climbed $1.75 to
close at $740.38 a tonne, while the 380-cst front-month contract
gained $3.38 to close at $730.00 a tonne. 	
    The 380-cst April/May timepsread also pushed up by 88 cents
to close at $4.25 a tonne in thin liquidity of 20,000 tonnes. 	
    Cash differential, the premium paid above swaps' prices for
physical cargoes, for the 380-cst grade also inched up, with
three spot deals done during the physical trading window.	
    The cargoes were traded between a premium of $2.50-$2.70 a
tonne above Singapore spot quotes, with Chinese trader Brightoil
picking up two out of the three lots done.	
    Brightoil has so far picked up 225,000 tonnes of 380-cst,
out of the 370,000 tonnes sold for April loading during the
trading window.	
    The bunker market is also expected to get a boost from the
lower supplies coming from the West in April, though term
premium levels for the second quarter are still low at around
$4.00 a tonne and spot premiums even lower at around $3.00 a
tonne. 	
    "With premiums so low, there's bound to be some
opportunistic buyers out there that will help push the market up
again as well," a trader said.	
    Supplies from the Middle East may provide some additional
volumes to the East Asia market, with ExxonMobil seen offering
its second April lifting cargo, a 90,000-tonne lot of 700-cst
for April 28-30 loading from Yanbu.	
	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                                 
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                             
 ISSUER                      BUY/SELL       GRADE          VOL         LAYCAN          CLOSE (VALID)
                                                           ('000T)                     
 Saudi/ExxonMobil            Sell           700cst                 90  April 28-30     unspecified
                                                                       (Yanbu)         
 Indian Oil Corp             Sell           380cst                 30  April 29-May 1  April 11 (April 12)
                                                                                       
 CASH TRADES                                                                                              
 Grade                       Seller         Buyer          Vol         Laycan          Price (Transaction)
 380cst                      PetroChina     Brightoil      20KT        April 18-22     MOPS +$2.50
 380cst                      Unipec         Brightoil      20KT        April 18-22     MOPS +$2.50
 380cst                      Chevron        Hin Leong      20KT        April 17-21     Bal April +$2.25
                                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE     Change         % Change    Prev Close      RIC
 Cargo - 180cst              $742.55        $0.70          0.09        $741.85         FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst               $3.25          -$0.75         -18.75      $4.00           FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              $731.85        $3.20          0.44        $728.65         FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst               $3.10          $0.35          12.73       $2.75           FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst   $735.00        $2.00          0.27        $733.00         BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium   $3.15          -$1.20         -27.59      $4.35                              
     	
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change    Prev Close       RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                                           
 Brent M1               $122.80        -$0.10   -0.08       $122.90                      
 180cst M1              $740.38        $1.75    0.24        $738.63                        
 180cst M1/M2           $3.75          $0.12    3.31        $3.63                          
 180cst M2              $736.63        $1.63    0.22        $735.00                        
 Visco M1               $10.38         -$1.62   -13.50      $12.00                         
 Visco M2               $10.88         -$0.87   -7.40       $11.75                         
 380cst M1              $730.00        $3.37    0.46        $726.63                        
 380cst M1/M2           $4.25          $0.87    25.74       $3.38                          
 380cst M2              $725.75        $2.50    0.35        $723.25                        
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1    -$5.42         $0.21    -3.73       -$5.63                         
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2    -$5.33         $0.23    -4.14       -$5.56                         
 East-West M1           $42.50         $0.75    1.80        $41.75                      
 East-West M2           $39.50         $0.50    1.28        $39.00                      
 Barges M1              $697.88        $1.00    0.14        $696.88                       
 Barges M1/M2           $0.75          -$0.13   -14.77      $0.88                          
 Barges M2              $697.13        $1.13    0.16        $696.00                       
 Crack Barges-Brent M1  -$15.55        $0.27    -1.71       -$15.82                        
 Crack Barges-Brent M2  -$15.24        $0.35    -2.25       -$15.59                        
 	
 SWAP TRADES                                    
 Contract                    Price range        Vols
                                                ('000T)
 180cst April                $740.25-$740.50    10
 180cst May                  $736.50-$736.75    45
 180cst April/May            $3.75-$3.85        125
 180cst May/June             $4.25              70
 180cst June/July            $4.50              40
 180cst September/October    $4.25              15
 180cst Q2/Q3                $13.25             165
 380cst April/May            $4.00              20
 April viscosity             $10.00-$10.25      10
 May viscosity               $10.75             5
 April E-W                   $42.75             5
    	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; editing by James
Jukwey)

