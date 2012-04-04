Asia Fuel Oil-Weakens ahead of heavier supplies in May

April 4 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Wednesday, as selling by Vitol and Litasco pressure prevailed despite Brightoil's attempt to boost the market with hefty purchases. The Chinese trader purchased a six spot 380-centistoke (cst) cargoes, totalling 120,000 tonnes, during the trading window. Four parcels, for prompt April 19-23 loading, were bought at a premium of $2.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the remaining two April 29-May 3 lifting lots traded at a premium of $2.00 a tonne. However, Brightoil's activity in the swaps market was limited as Vitol and Litasco, the trading arm of LUKOIL, were seen selling significant volumes. Vitol sold 45,000 tonnes of the May 180-cst contract and 15,000 tonnes of balance April 380-cst, while Litasco sold 60,000 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes of May 180-cst and 380-cst respectively. The second-month May/June timespread also weakened under heavy selling of close to 300,000 tonnes, slipping under $3.00 a tonne for the first time since turning into a prompt month contract. Supplies are expected be heavier for May, with Western imports climbing over 3 million tonnes so far. PetroChina was seen provisionally booking Ghazal to move 270,000 tonnes from the Caribbean some time in April. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) also sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for May 7-9 loading from New Mangalore, to oil major BP. The parcel was said to be sold at a premium of $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB) basis, though this could not be confirmed. Traders may have to take account of more storage capacity being available in future, as Singapore, Asia's largest oil trading hub, is set to award contracts to develop land and build storage for up to 4 million barrels of oil and chemicals at the western tip of the city-state. In the Middle East, Vitol was seen provisionally chartering Pioneer to move 80,000 tonnes, around April 12-14, from Bahrain to Fujairah, with a possible discharge to East Asia as well, according to a shipping report. ExxonMobil sold up to 90,000 tonnes of 700-cst, for April 28-30 loading from Yanbu, to Middle East trader Bakri, who also picked up the previous April 14-16 lifting lot at an undisclosed price. The cargoes were estimated to be steady to an early April lot that was traded at a discount of $25.00 a tonne. The Middle East marine fuels market may see lower supplies coming from India, as Essar Oil may ease fuel oil exports as early as May, after the refiner started its new delayed coker unit last week. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE ('000T) India/MRPL Sell 380cst 80 May 7-9 (New BP +$2.50/T Mangalore) Saudi/Exxonmobil Sell 700cst 90 April 28-30 Bakri -$25.00/T (Yanbu) Saudi/Exxonmobil Sell 700cst 90 April 14-16 Bakri unspecified (Yanbu) Saudi/Aramco Sell MCB 243-270kb April 23-25 cancelled (Yanbu) Saudi/Aramco Sell LR 50 April 11-13 Shell unknown (Jubail) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst PetroChina Brightoil 20KT April 19-23 MOPS +$2.25 380cst Chevron Brightoil 20KT April 19-23 MOPS +$2.25 380cst PetroChina Brightoil 20KT April 19-23 MOPS +$2.25 380cst Koch Brightoil 20KT April 19-23 MOPS +$2.25 380cst PetroChina Brightoil 20KT April 29-May 3 MOPS +$2.00 380cst PetroChina Brightoil 20KT April 29-May 3 MOPS +$2.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $744.55 -$4.30 -0.57 $748.85 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $2.25 $0.00 0.00 $2.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $734.60 -$4.15 -0.56 $738.75 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.10 $0.10 5.00 $2.00 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $741.00 -$4.00 -0.54 $745.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $6.40 $0.15 2.40 $6.25 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $124.59 -$0.11 -0.09 $124.70 180cst M1 $742.75 -$4.38 -0.59 $747.13 180cst M1/M2 $1.38 -$0.37 -21.14 $1.75 180cst M2 $741.38 -$4.00 -0.54 $745.38 Visco M1 $9.38 -$0.12 -1.26 $9.50 Visco M2 $10.63 $0.13 1.24 $10.50 380cst M1 $733.38 -$4.25 -0.58 $737.63 380cst M1/M2 $2.63 -$0.12 -4.36 $2.75 380cst M2 $730.75 -$4.13 -0.56 $734.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.88 -$0.65 10.43 -$6.23 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.59 -$0.61 10.20 -$5.98 East-West M1 $43.00 -$1.25 -2.82 $44.25 East-West M2 $38.75 -$0.50 -1.27 $39.25 Barges M1 $699.75 -$3.13 -0.45 $702.88 Barges M1/M2 -$2.88 $0.37 -11.38 -$3.25 Barges M2 $702.63 -$3.50 -0.50 $706.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$16.49 -$0.42 2.61 -$16.07 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$16.24 -$0.37 2.33 -$15.87 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols ('000T) 180cst May $741.00-$741.50 175 180cst May/June $2.75-$3.00 290 180cst June/July $3.25 65 180cst Q3/Q4 $11.75 165 380cst April $733.00-$733.50 15 380cst May $730.50 25 380cst May/Jun $3.00 20 May viscosity $11.25 5 May/June $0.00 10 viscosity (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)