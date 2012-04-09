Asia Fuel Oil-Firms, supplies tightens

April 9 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market held firm on Monday on limited supply volumes, while trading activity remained thin with European markets largely closed for the Easter holidays. Brightoil boosted the market, buying a spot 380-centistoke (cst) lot for April 25-29 loading at a premium equivalent to nearly $2 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Swaps volumes held under 50,000 tonnes for any individual contract for a second session. Tightening supplies ahead, with volumes from the West expected to be under 2.5 million tonnes for this month and May arrivals at slightly above 3 million tonnes so far, have helped prop up the market. Tanker-fixing activity has slowed as well, with no new fixtures seen. Singapore onshore fuel oil inventories slipped 1.35 million barrels to 22.087 million barrels for the week ended April 4. Only 273,000 tonnes arrived from the West, just a third of March's average of around 850,000 tonnes. However, players may still look to Indian refiners to provide some supplies, with Indian Oil Corp seen offering 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst for May 2-4 lifting from Haldia, via a tender that closes on April 16, with one-day validity. Further support may also been seen coming from the Middle East. In a rare move, over 50,000 tonnes of fuel oil been shipped from Singapore to Oman in the Middle East, IE data showed. However, no future details have been provided. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) ('000T) IOC SELL 180 15 May 2-4 (Haldia) April 16 (April 17) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst PetroChina Brightoil 20KT April 25-29 Bal April MOPS +$1.00 FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 737.45 -4.70 -0.63 742.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.25 0.25 12.50 2.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 726.38 -5.52 -0.75 731.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.30 -0.20 -8.00 2.50 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 730.00 -6.50 -0.88 736.50 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 3.62 -0.98 -21.30 4.60 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 122.46 -0.93 -0.75 123.39 180cst M1 736.75 -4.38 -0.59 741.13 180cst M1/M2 3.38 0.63 22.91 2.75 180cst M2 733.38 -5.00 -0.68 738.38 Visco M1 11.13 0.63 6.00 10.50 Visco M2 11.13 -0.12 -1.07 11.25 380cst M1 725.63 -5.00 -0.68 730.63 380cst M1/M2 3.38 -0.12 -3.43 3.50 380cst M2 722.25 -4.88 -0.67 727.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.82 0.47 -7.47 -6.29 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.61 0.44 -7.27 -6.05 East-West M1 43.75 1.25 2.94 42.50 East-West M2 38.63 0.25 0.65 38.38 Barges M1 693.00 -5.63 -0.81 698.63 Barges M1/M2 -1.75 -0.37 26.81 -1.38 Barges M2 694.75 -5.25 -0.75 700.00 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.57 0.13 -0.83 -15.70 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.44 0.26 -1.66 -15.70 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by XXX)