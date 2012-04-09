FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 6 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Firms, supplies tightens

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market held firm on Monday on limited supply volumes,
while trading activity remained thin with European markets largely closed for the Easter
holidays.	
    Brightoil boosted the market, buying a spot 380-centistoke (cst) lot for April 25-29 loading
at a premium equivalent to nearly $2 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.	
    Swaps volumes held under 50,000 tonnes for any individual contract for a second session. 	
    Tightening supplies ahead, with volumes from the West expected to be under 2.5 million
tonnes for this month and May arrivals at slightly above 3 million tonnes so far, have helped
prop up the market. Tanker-fixing activity has slowed as well, with no new fixtures seen.	
    Singapore onshore fuel oil inventories slipped 1.35 million barrels to 22.087 million
barrels for the week ended April 4. 	
    Only 273,000 tonnes arrived from the West, just a third of March's average of around 850,000
tonnes.	
    However, players may still look to Indian refiners to provide some supplies, with Indian Oil
Corp seen offering 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst for May 2-4 lifting from Haldia, via a tender that
closes on April 16, with one-day validity.	
    Further support may also been seen coming from the Middle East. In a rare move, over 50,000
tonnes of fuel oil been shipped from Singapore to Oman in the Middle East, IE data showed.
However, no future details have been provided. 	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                   
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                               
 ISSUER         BUY/SELL       GRADE      VOL         LAYCAN            CLOSE (VALID)
                                          ('000T)                       
 IOC            SELL                 180          15  May 2-4 (Haldia)  April 16 (April 17)
                                                                                            
 CASH TRADES                                                                                
 Grade          Seller         Buyer      Vol         Laycan            Price (Transaction)
 380cst         PetroChina     Brightoil  20KT        April 25-29       Bal April MOPS
                                                                        +$1.00
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                  
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                                                                   Close   
 Cargo - 180cst                        737.45   -4.70       -0.63  742.15  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                           2.25    0.25       12.50    2.00  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                        726.38   -5.52       -0.75  731.90  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                           2.30   -0.20       -8.00    2.50  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst             730.00   -6.50       -0.88  736.50  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium               3.62   -0.98      -21.30    4.60                  
                                                                                           
 SWAPS  ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                                (0830 GMT)                         Close   
 Brent M1                              122.46   -0.93       -0.75  123.39              
 180cst M1                             736.75   -4.38       -0.59  741.13                
 180cst M1/M2                            3.38    0.63       22.91    2.75                
 180cst M2                             733.38   -5.00       -0.68  738.38                
 Visco M1                               11.13    0.63        6.00   10.50                
 Visco M2                               11.13   -0.12       -1.07   11.25                
 380cst M1                             725.63   -5.00       -0.68  730.63                
 380cst M1/M2                            3.38   -0.12       -3.43    3.50                
 380cst M2                             722.25   -4.88       -0.67  727.13                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                    -5.82    0.47       -7.47   -6.29                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                    -5.61    0.44       -7.27   -6.05                
 East-West M1                           43.75    1.25        2.94   42.50             
 East-West M2                           38.63    0.25        0.65   38.38             
 Barges M1                             693.00   -5.63       -0.81  698.63               
 Barges M1/M2                           -1.75   -0.37       26.81   -1.38                
 Barges M2                             694.75   -5.25       -0.75  700.00               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1                 -15.57    0.13       -0.83  -15.70                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2                 -15.44    0.26       -1.66  -15.70                
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by XXX)

