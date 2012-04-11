Asia Fuel Oil-Eases slightly, heavier supply ahead

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened slightly on Wednesday, with prices falling due to lower underlying crude benchmarks and cash premiums easing as heavier supplies for next month weighed on the market. Cash premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade slipped 60 cents to $1.25 a tonne over Singapore spot quotes, with oil major BP selling physical spot cargoes at a premium of $1.50 and offering at the same level after. Western arbitrage volumes into East Asia for May were expected to be over 4 million tonnes, compared to this month's 2.4-2.5 million tonnes. Indian refiners also continued to provide supplies, with Essar Oil offering 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 23-28 loading from Vadinar, via a tender that closes on April 12 and remains valid till the next day. However, expectations of firm summer demand from Japan and the Middle East ahead would help limit the market's downside, traders said. The second-month May/June timespread was heavily traded, with more than half a million tonnes transacted. However, the spread moved within a narrow range to close just 25 cents higher at $3.38 a tonne and was seen trading lower at $3.25 after. Japan's weekly imports of low-sulphur fuel oil was higher at 179,263 kilolitres, compared to the previous week's 90,108 kilolitres, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. Supplies from Indonesia were also not expected to be affected by the huge earthquake that hit the country's Aceh provinces, as Pertamina's fuel depots and facilities in Aceh province are safe and operating normally, the company said in a statement. However, India's Chennai port has been shut due to a tsunami watch issued for the whole Indian Ocean. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) ('000T) India/Essar Sell 380cst 60 April 23-28 April 12 (April 13) (Vadinar) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180cst BP Vitol 20KT May 1-5 MOPS +$2.00 180cst BP Vitol 20KT May 1-5 MOPS +$1.50 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $725.15 -$10.95 -1.49 $736.10 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.25 -$0.60 -32.43 $1.85 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $715.15 -$10.05 -1.39 $725.20 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $1.90 $0.00 0.00 $1.90 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $718.00 -$13.00 -1.78 $731.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $2.85 -$2.95 -50.86 $5.80 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $119.38 -$2.66 -2.18 $122.04 180cst M1 $725.13 -$10.50 -1.43 $735.63 180cst M1/M2 $2.38 -$0.37 -13.45 $2.75 180cst M2 $722.75 -$10.13 -1.38 $732.88 Visco M1 $10.50 -$0.38 -3.49 $10.88 Visco M2 $10.75 -$0.25 -2.27 $11.00 380cst M1 $714.63 -$10.12 -1.40 $724.75 380cst M1/M2 $2.63 -$0.25 -8.68 $2.88 380cst M2 $712.00 -$9.88 -1.37 $721.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.59 $0.85 -15.63 -$5.44 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.54 $0.79 -14.82 -$5.33 East-West M1 $44.25 $0.50 1.14 $43.75 East-West M2 $39.50 -$0.25 -0.63 $39.75 Barges M1 $680.88 -$11.00 -1.59 $691.88 Barges M1/M2 -$2.38 -$1.13 90.40 -$1.25 Barges M2 $683.25 -$9.88 -1.43 $693.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.27 $1.14 -7.40 -$15.41 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.42 $0.78 -5.13 -$15.20 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols ('000T) 180cst April $725.00 5 180cst May $721.75-$725.50 45 180cst April/May $2.50 130 180cst May/June $3.25 545 180cst May/July $7.00 5 180cst June/July $3.50 35 180cst July/August $3.75 15 180cst Q3/Q4 $11.75 120 380cst April $714.00-$714.25 95 380cst May $711.50-$711.75 55 380cst April/May $2.75 5 380cst May/June $3.75 85 April viscosity $10.50 10 May viscosity $10.75 15 Q4 viscosity $11.00 15 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)