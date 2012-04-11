FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
April 11, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Eases slightly, heavier supply ahead

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market
weakened slightly on Wednesday, with prices falling due to lower
underlying crude benchmarks and cash premiums easing as heavier
supplies for next month weighed on the market. 	
    Cash premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade slipped 60
cents to $1.25 a tonne over Singapore spot quotes, with oil
major BP selling physical spot cargoes at a premium of $1.50 and
offering at the same level after.  	
    Western arbitrage volumes into East Asia for May were
expected to be over 4 million tonnes, compared to this month's
2.4-2.5 million tonnes. 	
    Indian refiners also continued to provide supplies, with
Essar Oil offering 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 23-28
loading from Vadinar, via a tender that closes on April 12 and
remains valid till the next day.	
    However, expectations of firm summer demand from Japan and
the Middle East ahead would help limit the market's downside,
traders said. 	
    The second-month May/June timespread was heavily traded,
with more than half a million tonnes transacted. However, the
spread moved within a narrow range to close just 25 cents higher
at $3.38 a tonne and was seen trading lower at $3.25 after.	
    Japan's weekly imports of low-sulphur fuel oil was higher at
179,263 kilolitres, compared to the previous week's 90,108
kilolitres, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ)
showed. 	
    Supplies from Indonesia were also not expected to be
affected by the huge earthquake that hit the country's Aceh
provinces, as Pertamina's fuel depots and facilities in Aceh
province are safe and operating normally, the company said in a
statement. 	
    However, India's Chennai port has been shut due to a tsunami
watch issued for the whole Indian Ocean. 	
	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                               
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                           
 ISSUER                       BUY/SELL       GRADE    VOL         LAYCAN            CLOSE (VALID)
                                                      ('000T)                       
 India/Essar                  Sell           380cst   60          April 23-28       April 12 (April 13)
                                                                  (Vadinar)         
                                                                                                        
 CASH TRADES                                                                                            
 Grade                        Seller         Buyer    Vol         Laycan            Price (Transaction)
 180cst                       BP             Vitol    20KT        May 1-5           MOPS +$2.00
 180cst                       BP             Vitol    20KT        May 1-5           MOPS +$1.50
                                                                                    
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change    Prev Close        RIC
 Cargo - 180cst               $725.15        -$10.95  -1.49       $736.10           FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                $1.25          -$0.60   -32.43      $1.85             FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               $715.15        -$10.05  -1.39       $725.20           FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                $1.90          $0.00    0.00        $1.90             FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst    $718.00        -$13.00  -1.78       $731.00           BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium    $2.85          -$2.95   -50.86      $5.80                                 
       	
 SWAPS  ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change    Prev Close        RIC
                           (0830 GMT)                                            
 Brent M1                  $119.38        -$2.66   -2.18       $122.04                       
 180cst M1                 $725.13        -$10.50  -1.43       $735.63                         
 180cst M1/M2              $2.38          -$0.37   -13.45      $2.75                           
 180cst M2                 $722.75        -$10.13  -1.38       $732.88                         
 Visco M1                  $10.50         -$0.38   -3.49       $10.88                          
 Visco M2                  $10.75         -$0.25   -2.27       $11.00                          
 380cst M1                 $714.63        -$10.12  -1.40       $724.75                         
 380cst M1/M2              $2.63          -$0.25   -8.68       $2.88                           
 380cst M2                 $712.00        -$9.88   -1.37       $721.88                         
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1       -$4.59         $0.85    -15.63      -$5.44                          
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2       -$4.54         $0.79    -14.82      -$5.33                          
 East-West M1              $44.25         $0.50    1.14        $43.75                       
 East-West M2              $39.50         -$0.25   -0.63       $39.75                       
 Barges M1                 $680.88        -$11.00  -1.59       $691.88                        
 Barges M1/M2              -$2.38         -$1.13   90.40       -$1.25                          
 Barges M2                 $683.25        -$9.88   -1.43       $693.13                        
 Crack Barges-Brent M1     -$14.27        $1.14    -7.40       -$15.41                         
 Crack Barges-Brent M2     -$14.42        $0.78    -5.13       -$15.20                         
    	
 SWAP TRADES                                
 Contract              Price range          Vols
                                            ('000T)
 180cst April          $725.00              5
 180cst May            $721.75-$725.50      45
 180cst April/May      $2.50                130
 180cst May/June       $3.25                545
 180cst May/July       $7.00                5
 180cst June/July      $3.50                35
 180cst July/August    $3.75                15
 180cst Q3/Q4          $11.75               120
 380cst April          $714.00-$714.25      95
 380cst May            $711.50-$711.75      55
 380cst April/May      $2.75                5
 380cst May/June       $3.75                85
 April viscosity       $10.50               10
 May viscosity         $10.75               15
 Q4 viscosity          $11.00               15
 	
    	
    	
    	
	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)

